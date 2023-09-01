Last updated on .From the section Fleetwood

Kabongo Tshimanga failed to score in four appearances for Peterborough this season

Fleetwood Town have signed Peterborough United striker Kabongo Tshimanga on a season-long loan deal.

The 26-year-old only joined Posh on a permanent deal from Chesterfield in June after ending the 2022-23 season on loan with the League One side.

He could make his debut for Scott Brown's men against Charlton on Saturday.

The Cod Army have picked up just one point from their first five league matches and have lost their past four.

