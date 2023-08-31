Last updated on .From the section Barnsley

Jamie McCart helped Leyton Orient win the League Two title in 2022-23

Barnsley have signed Rotherham United defender Jamie McCart on a season-long loan deal.

The 26-year-old Scot joined the Millers from St Johnstone in July 2022 but has only made one league start for the Championship side.

He ended last season on loan at Leyton Orient and played eight times as they won the League Two title.

McCart could make his debut for Neill Collins' side in Saturday's trip to Cheltenham.

