Phillips is behind Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Jarell Quansah in the pecking order at Anfield

Liverpool central defender Nat Phillips has joined Celtic on loan until January.

The 26-year-old arrives at the Scottish champions to provide cover for injured trio Cameron Carter-Vickers, Maik Nawrocki and Stephen Welsh.

Phillips made two first team starts for Liverpool last season and appeared three times as a substitute.

"When I heard about the interest it was one that got me excited," he told Celtic TV.

"There were a few other options that didn't quite make me feel the same as this one did, so I was really keen to get it over the line and I'm delighted to be here now.

"It's such a huge club, the club's aspirations, the level it competes at, the fact that they're in the Champions League this year and the mentality of the club - they want to be winners in everything they do."

Phillips, who has had previous loan spells at Stuttgart and Bournemouth, has featured in 29 games for Liverpool, scoring once. His contract at Anfield runs until 2025.

"It's been well-documented that it's an area of the team we needed to look at in the short-term due to a number of injuries we have experienced, and so we're pleased that Nat will provide that defensive support in the squad," said Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers.

"Nat arrives with the experience of having played for another huge club in Liverpool and those experiences will serve him well here at Celtic."