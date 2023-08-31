Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Sergio Reguilon featured for Tottenham Hotspur during their pre-season match against Barcelona in August

Manchester United are closing in on a loan deal for Tottenham full-back Sergio Reguilon.

United are searching for a left-back, with both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia out for an extended period of time because of injury.

Talks with Chelsea over Marc Cucurella failed to reach a positive conclusion but conversations over Spain's Reguilon have been more fruitful.

United are also trying to complete a deal for Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat.

Midfielder Amrabat, who starred for Morocco in last year's World Cup, is under contract until 2024 with the Serie A club.

Reguilon, 26, has been cleared to have a medical with United and providing there are no issues, could feature in Erik ten Hag's squad for Sunday's trip to Arsenal.

Reguilon joined Tottenham from Real Madrid in September 2020 on a five-year deal but spent last season on loan at Atletico Madrid.