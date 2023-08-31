Last updated on .From the section European Football

Celtic have been drawn to face Feyenoord, Atletico Madrid and Lazio in the Champions League group stage.

The Scottish Premiership title-winners feature in Europe's top club competition - this time in Group E - for a second successive season.

Brendan Rodgers' team automatically qualified as league champions, and are Scotland's sole representatives after Rangers' play-off exit on Thursday.

The first group games will be played on 19-20 September.

The Glasgow side endured a turbulent campaign in Group F last season, with just two points from a section which contained Real Madrid, RB Leipzig and Shakhtar Donetsk.

Celtic last faced Lazio in 2019, when they beat them 2-1 home and away in the Europa League. Twelve years have gone by since the Scots last came up against Atletico, with the Spaniards winning both matches.

The last meeting between Celtic and Feyenoord came in the 1970 European Cup final in Milan's San Siro, with the Dutch club winning 2-1.

FULL DRAW

Group A: Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Copenhagen, Galatasaray

Group B: Sevilla, Arsenal, PSV, Lens

Group C: Napoli, Real Madrid, Braga, Union Berlin

Group D: Benfica, Inter Milan, RB Salzburg, Real Sociedad

Group E: Feyenoord, Atletico Madrid, Lazio, Celtic

Group F: PSG, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, Newcastle

Group G: Manchester City, RB Leipzig, Red Star Belgrade, Young Boys

Group H: Barcelona, Porto, Shakhtar Donetsk, Royal Antwerp