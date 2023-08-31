Last updated on .From the section Leeds United

Ilia Gruev has played 62 games for Werder's first team, having come through the age groups

Leeds United have signed Bulgaria midfielder Ilia Gruev from German Bundesliga side Werder Bremen on a four-year deal, for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old had been with the club since joining the junior ranks in 2015, and has one goal in 62 appearances at senior level.

He has eight caps for his national team, the last of which came in June's European Championship qualifiers.

Gruev becomes Leeds' seventh summer signing under boss Daniel Farke.

The Whites have already signed Ethan Ampadu, Sam Byram, Karl Darlow, Joel Piroe, Joe Rodon and Djed Spence since their relegation from the Premier League last season.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.