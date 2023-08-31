Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Cardiff City Ladies: New owners target Women's Super League

Cardiff City Ladies have been taken over by a consortium including Australia-based Damien Singh and Welsh businessman Julian Jenkins.

Singh is the chief financial officer of Canva, an online and social media graphics company reportedly valued at more than $20bn.

"Our goal in acquiring Cardiff City Ladies is to broaden that horizon for girls everywhere," said Singh.

He and Jenkins head up the Dragons23 consortium backing the club.

Cardiff City Ladies play in the third tier of the women's football pyramid in England and are not to be confused with Welsh domestic League and cup champions Cardiff City Women, who are affiliated with the men's Championship club.

"Living in Australia, I've been blessed to witness first-hand the transformative power of women's football," said Singh.

"The recent Women's World Cup was not just a tournament; it was a catalyst for dreams and aspirations for young girls globally.

"As a father of two daughters, the joy of watching them visualise themselves on that world stage is indescribable.

"I've always been captivated by the fervour and passion for football that resonates deeply within the Welsh community.

"This local spirit is an invaluable asset we are eager to honour and elevate as we look forward."

Jenkins said: "Our ambitions are clear and exhilarating: to integrate the only Welsh [women's] club into the English system and achieve new milestones along the way.

"What truly excites me is the potential to inspire and empower young women across Wales, giving them a platform to shine in the highest echelons of the sport."

The FA Women’s National League Southern Premier Division club said they welcome the new ownership and strategic investment from Dragons23, describing it as "a partnership committed to realising the club's long-term vision of achieving a spot in the Women's Super League and fostering more talent for the women's national team."

Manager Michele Adams MBE said: "We have looked at incorporating an investor for some time now but wanted someone who shared our vision for our club, its future and the women's game in Wales.

"From day one, upon meeting Julian and Damien, we knew we had found the right people and are happy that they intend to continue with our vision for our club both on and off the pitch.

"This opportunity is massive not only for football in the city and Wales but also for women's sport in our country."

Club secretary Karen Jones said: "We have been given a wonderful opportunity for our club.

"We are all very proud of our rich history and the people who have walked down our club's path.

"We are so very excited to see what the next chapter holds for us, but now we have found likewise people whose values, hard work and aspirations are exactly the same as ours."