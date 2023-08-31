Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Kristian Pedersen, who won his sole cap for Denmark in 2020, can play at left-back and left centre-back

Michael Duff confirmed Swansea City are interested in signing defender Kristian Pedersen from FC Koln.

Reports in Germany claim the 29-year-old. Denmark international - who joined the Bundesliga outfit from Birmingham City in 2022 - is closing in on a switch to Swansea.

"He's a left-footed defender so he's probably one of quite a few people that I've had a conversation with," head coach Duff said.

"He's a player that we're aware of."

Speaking before his side's Championship game with Bristol City on Saturday, 2 September (12:30 BST), Duff confirmed he wants to add three more players to his ranks before Friday's 23:00 BST transfer deadline.

"We've got lots of irons in the fire," added the Swans boss.

"Whether it comes through or not, we'll wait and see. It won't be through a lack of trying.

"We are in for players and we do need a couple of players in certain positions."

With Pedersen in line to fill the void on the left side of defence, Duff remains determined to recruit a central defender in addition to a striker following Joel Piroe's switch to Leeds United.

Chelsea's Bashir Humphreys and Bristol City's Zak Vyner are among the defensive options on Swansea's transfer wishlist.

They have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of a forward though as target Keinan Davis looks set to join Udinese from Aston Villa.

Meanwhile, Duff confirmed the club's valuation of Nathan Wood is yet to be met by Southampton.

"It's the same. As you were. There's a valuation on him that hasn't been met," Duff said of Wood.

''He's still our player. If it gets met he'll be sold. If not he'll stay."

Swansea have no fresh injury concerns before hosting Bristol City.