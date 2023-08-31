Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Erol Bulut was appointed Cardiff City manager in June 2023 on an initial one-year contract

Cardiff City manager Erol Bulut says he expects to sign a central defender before the summer transfer deadline before Friday's cut-off.

Bulut says he has held talks with several players.

The Bluebirds have already signed eight players this season and Bulut expects more activity before the window shuts.

"I am already busy with this. We still have a little bit of time. I hope at least one centre-back we are trying to get in," said Bulut.

"I hope we can finalise it. We are in talks with a few."

He added: "But you know better than me, the last day everything can happen. So let's see what we can do.

"Right now we need a centre-back and this is what we are trying to finalise. If not, we have to go with what we have right now.

"The last game against Birmingham, we created defenders from our midfielders and full-backs. They played a good game and we changed the system.

"It looked good for that game, you just don't know with other games.

"But we saw we could use a couple of players for the centre-back position. (Perry) Ng, (Mahlon) Romeo or even (Ebou) Adams can play in that position."

Cardiff City transfer embargo makes recruiting 'not easy' for boss Erol Bulut

In early August, chairman Mehment Dalman proclaimed this transfer window as the best of his tenure.

Cardiff have only been able to add to their squad with free transfers and loans this summer because of a three-window transfer embargo which means they cannot pay fees for players.

That embargo, which will be lifted in January 2024, was imposed by Fifa because of Cardiff's refusal to pay the first instalment of the transfer fee they had agreed with FC Nantes for Emiliano Sala.

Cardiff have since paid Nantes the transfer balance for Sala, who died in a plane crash in 2019 before he could play for the Welsh side.

In addition to incoming players, central defender Jack Simpson, 26, has left "by mutual consent" and Bulut says others could follow him.

Midfielder Andy Rinomhota linked with a return to former club Reading and striker Kion Etete reportedly the subject of interest from Charlton Athletic.

"I don't know which clubs they are talking with," said Bulut. "I was clear with my players, I spoke with them, how I think for the future with them, we have a lot of midfielders, some will be out of the squad."

The Cardiff boss added: "If Andy has something, for him it would be good (for him to leave)... he is our player. So he will continue with us and we will see.

"I also told Kion, for now, he could stay because I have to see what I can do if he leaves on loan, but right now there's nothing".

Meanwhile Bulut remained cautious over reports linking him with Bournemouth and former Bluebirds striker Kieffer Moore.

Cherries boss Andoni Iraola has said he expects Moore to stay with the Premier League side.

"Kieffer Moore or the other strikers named in the press are good players, but we have to be realistic about what we can get because of the economics.

"Of course I would like to see him here, but it's not an easy move".