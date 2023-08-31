Close menu

Saudi Pro League 'not a threat' and 'similar to China', says Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin

The Saudi Pro League has been dismissed as a competitive threat by Aleksander Ceferin, president of European football's governing body Uefa.

The league has lured many high-profile players to Saudi Arabia over the last year, offering lucrative contracts and paying substantial transfer fees.

Ceferin feels the Chinese Super League made the same mistakes and said "that's not the right way to do it".

"It's not a threat, we saw a similar approach in China," he told L'Equipe.external-link

"They bought players at the end of their careers by offering them a lot of money. Chinese football didn't develop and didn't qualify for the World Cup afterwards.

"That's not the right way to do it. They should work on player and coach development, but that's not my problem."

Spending by Chinese Super League clubs was curbed by a transfer tax in 2017 but the Saudi Pro League has a long-term investment plan, with Michael Emenalo appointed as director of football to lead its acquisition and youth development strategy.

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola, who saw Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte leave for Saudi Arabia this summer, said the country's financial clout has "changed the market" for transfers and elite European clubs "need to be aware of what is happening".

However, the Premier League's chief executive Richard Masters has said he "wouldn't be too concerned" about Saudi Arabia's growing influence in football.

Richard Masters: Premier League chief not worried about Saudi Pro League

'Mbappe & Haaland don't dream of Saudi Arabia'

The country's Public Investment Fund (PIF) has taken over four leading Saudi clubs including Al-Nassr, who signed Cristiano Ronaldo in December.

Karim Benzema and Neymar have been the biggest of many signings this summer while Al-Hilal made a world record £259m bid for Kylian Mbappe.

Benzema and Neymar are aged 35 and 31, respectively, while 24-year-old France forward Mbappe has decided to stay with Paris St-Germain.

Ceferin added: "There are players at the end of their careers and others who aren't ambitious enough to aspire to the 'top' competitions.

"As far as I know, Mbappe and [Erling] Haaland don't dream of Saudi Arabia. I don't believe that the best players at the pinnacle of their careers would go to Saudi Arabia.

"When people talk to me about the players who went there, nobody knows where they're playing."

Ceferin also dismissed speculation that some Saudi clubs could join future editions of the Uefa club competitions or stage the competition finals.

"Only European clubs can participate in the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League," he said.

"Only European federations can apply [to host] a final, not even clubs. We would have to change all our rules, and we don't want that."

Join the conversation

194 comments

  • Comment posted by Andy, today at 16:18

    Not a threat? If they keep pumping out these ludicrous contracts and over inflated purchases players will continue to go there, meaning the league will become more attractive to sponsors etc as well as tempting more and more players down the line as the league gets stronger and stronger.

    Money talks, morals walk.

    • Reply posted by brightlightsbigcity, today at 16:27

      brightlightsbigcity replied:
      But who is watching it?

  • Comment posted by JAC 74, today at 16:17

    Fast forward to 24/25 and Saudi pro league are invited into the champions league

    • Reply posted by Doesitmatter, today at 16:27

      Doesitmatter replied:
      No country outside of Europe have ever had teams invited to a European competition

      Why so you find this so difficult to understand

      Now FIFA are looking to promote and enhance the club world cup which will soon take over

  • Comment posted by Mr Lion, today at 16:27

    UEFA is deluded if they think Saudi Arabia is not a threat and cannot see the moral issues and comparing them to China is hardly a shining endorsement.

    I think UEFA should be doing some serious financial checks on their executives and employees.

    • Reply posted by JuliusCaesarWasASocialist, today at 16:41

      JuliusCaesarWasASocialist replied:
      He is right they're not a threat. Anyone willing to go to Saudi is simply not a serious football player, and subsequently are of absolutely no loss to Europe.

      Europe is and always will be the peak and pinnacle for players who actually care about the game and proving themselves at the highest level.

  • Comment posted by Bendtner_52, today at 16:29

    Absolutely crazy statement based purely upon a mixture of arrogance and ignorance. Or simply playing us for fools. Saudi have demonstrated in golf that throwing money quickly at something gets the desired solution. Within 3 years they will either be in bed with Fifa (and an enlarged club world cup) or Uefa (participating in the ECL).

    • Reply posted by G81, today at 16:45

      G81 replied:
      The desired solution was throwing a load of money at a niche sport hardly anyone watches, embarrassingly losing their war with the PGA, then returning cap in hand to be swallowed back into them?

  • Comment posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 16:31

    "Chinese football didn't develop" - yes, but that's because the CCP decided to impose rules about foreign players.

    Meanwhile, the Saudi League is as desperate as possible to appeal to the West and legitimise their sportswashing. China had no such concerns. They are not the same.

  • Comment posted by Bzamora, today at 16:21

    More nonsense from UEFA. Almost as big a shower as FIFA.

    Money talks - Ruben Neves, Salah potentially, the only one who has not jumped so far is Mbappe. These are players at their peak. Ostrich ceferin strikes again

    • Reply posted by r1ch1e, today at 16:29

      r1ch1e replied:
      Yes, Mbappe is the only one not to have gone. Such a shame that Haaland, Saka, Kane and Rashford are playing there

  • Comment posted by Michael Stockholm, today at 16:25

    European cups for European clubs. U can have fun in asian CL Gerrard&co

    • Reply posted by Doesitmatter, today at 16:29

      Doesitmatter replied:
      They already do as as do the south Americans

      European football is on a downward slope into obscurity

  • Comment posted by Stuart , today at 16:28

    That brown envelope must have been heavy

  • Comment posted by Expert Analysis, today at 16:20

    Definitely not the same as China. Saudis have more money to throw at players for wages than China ever did. Saudis are offering single sports stars in the world's of Golf, Boxing etc hundreds of millions of pounds to compete in their country. Footballers are being offered the same.

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 16:34

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      Exactly. Baffles me how someone like this with such poor critical thinking skills could fail upwards to become President of UEFA.

  • Comment posted by Salop Eagle, today at 16:32

    It matters not a jot what happens next ,
    We will all still support our clubs even if the greedy players leave.

    • Reply posted by stephe7V, today at 16:35

      stephe7V replied:
      playing the the prem is greedy

  • Comment posted by TomS, today at 16:25

    They already own the most expensive clubs in Europe

    • Reply posted by JM, today at 16:28

      JM replied:
      How long till they start selling Man City and Newcastles best players, to clubs in the Middle East at cut price deals?

  • Comment posted by Wotaboy, today at 16:29

    World wide supporters of football follow the crowd. They all dont care for tradition, they don’t all care that the football league is over 150 years old. They will follow their favourite players to the club they sign for, and it’s snowballs from there.

    If big names keep signing, global audiences will follow, as will the sponsors.

    Just look at Messi and inter Miami affect

    • Reply posted by Doesitmatter, today at 16:34

      Doesitmatter replied:
      Little englanders can't understand this obvious fact

  • Comment posted by noelf, today at 16:35

    Well, I for one am not as dismissive as Ceferin! The comparison to China is dangerous and misleading, as in that case it wasn't the government directly leading and pushing the investment.

    Plus Fiorentino Perez and co haven't thrown away their Super League plan yet, they now might be considering including Al Rovers to play with them!!

    • Reply posted by G81, today at 16:38

      G81 replied:
      Except it was the Chinese govt. Pushing it. Then it didn't work so they introduced a tax that basically forced everyone to leave.

  • Comment posted by Tom Pain, today at 16:39

    One Saudi League match last week had an attendance of 465.

    • Reply posted by Doesitmatter, today at 16:50

      Doesitmatter replied:
      So what

  • Comment posted by SOTS, today at 16:27

    You see they will be trying to change all the rules as we know them,will try to get Saudi club teams into UEFA competitions the National side into Euros all without traditional qualification procedures,how ??......money talking.

    • Reply posted by Doesitmatter, today at 16:35

      Doesitmatter replied:
      Utter nonesense

      Get over it the CL is over

      More important will be FIFA new revamped club World cup

  • Comment posted by william annett, today at 16:34

    Saudis are not a threat, as ceferin hasn't received his brown envelope yet. Once received, they will be invited into European tournaments with open arms. A few hands may be missing, though!🤨

  • Comment posted by YellowSubmarine, today at 16:25

    stupid statement from a stupid person

    • Reply posted by Laughing Gnome, today at 16:56

      Laughing Gnome replied:
      Well try watching one of these Saudi games, and then you will be of a different opinion - no doubt - they are not a threat.

  • Comment posted by thunder , today at 16:36

    Correct, players going there for a payday and won't raise the quality much, doubt that part of the world will ever be relevant competitively without insane social change. Which we know won't happen, give it 25 years, they run out of oil and it becomes irrelevant again

    • Reply posted by Doesitmatter, today at 16:51

      Doesitmatter replied:
      Uk haven't been very successful in social change have they
      .yes we have new laws but you only need to read hys comments and see how bigoted, racist and nasty people in the uk are

  • Comment posted by jr, today at 16:27

    Unfortunately money talks.

    • Reply posted by andy, today at 16:32

      andy replied:
      Always has done

  • Comment posted by StarstonePianoKestrel, today at 16:54

    Cry more. The days of the dollar and pound are at an end. Blame your spineless and corrupted leaders for bringing you down from such great heights and world domination, to now writing articles out of ignorance and spite. The jealousy is ridiculous. The world is changing in every way imaginable, and the European grip on power is no more. Whether that’s sports, economics or politics. :)

