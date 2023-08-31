Last updated on .From the section Morecambe

James Connolly helped Bristol Rovers win promotion from League Two in 2021-22

Morecambe have signed Bristol Rovers centre-back James Connolly on a season-long loan deal.

The 21-year-old made 30 appearances in League One for Joey Barton's side last season.

The Wales Under-21 international could make his debut for the Shrimps at home to Salford on Saturday.

"Morecambe are a good club that have a proven track record of helping to develop young players like myself," he told the club website. external-link

