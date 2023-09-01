The transfer window for the Premier League and EFL closes at 23:00 GMT on 1 September, while the Scottish Premiership window shuts at 23:59.

1 September

Premier League

10:30 Matheus Nunes [Wolves - Manchester City] £55m

10:01 Nuno Tavares [Arsenal - Nottingham Forest] Loan

10:00 Tommy Doyle [Manchester City - Wolves] Loan

09:30 Cole Palmer [Manchester City - Chelsea] £40m

09:00 Altay Bayindir [Fenerbahce - Manchester United] £4.3m

English Football League

11:00 James Norris [Liverpool - Tranmere] Loan

10:30 Jonathan Panzo [Nottingham Forest - Cardiff] Loan

10:00 Cody Drameh [Leeds - Birmingham] Loan

10:00 John-Kymani Gordon [Crystal Palace - Cambridge] Loan

10:00 Tennai Watson [MK Dons - Charlton] Free

09:00 Taylor Harwood-Bellis [Manchester City - Southampton] Loan

International

11:30 Andreas Voglsammer external-link [Millwall - Hannover] Free

09:30 Loic Mbe Soh external-link [Nottingham Forest - Almere City] Loan

All times BST

