Transfer news: All of the done deals on deadline day
The transfer window for the Premier League and EFL closes at 23:00 GMT on 1 September, while the Scottish Premiership window shuts at 23:59.
All the completed deals will be listed on this page. For all of the latest rumours check out today's gossip column, and for a full list of transfers made in August visit this page.
1 September
Premier League
10:30 Matheus Nunes [Wolves - Manchester City] £55m
10:01 Nuno Tavares [Arsenal - Nottingham Forest] Loan
10:00 Tommy Doyle [Manchester City - Wolves] Loan
09:30 Cole Palmer [Manchester City - Chelsea] £40m
09:00 Altay Bayindir [Fenerbahce - Manchester United] £4.3m
English Football League
11:00 James Norris [Liverpool - Tranmere] Loan
10:30 Jonathan Panzo [Nottingham Forest - Cardiff] Loan
10:00 Cody Drameh [Leeds - Birmingham] Loan
10:00 John-Kymani Gordon [Crystal Palace - Cambridge] Loan
10:00 Tennai Watson [MK Dons - Charlton] Free
09:00 Taylor Harwood-Bellis [Manchester City - Southampton] Loan
International
11:30 Andreas Voglsammer [Millwall - Hannover] Free
09:30 Loic Mbe Soh [Nottingham Forest - Almere City] Loan
All times BST
