Zak Sturge is an England Under-18 international

Peterborough United have made their second loan signing of the week after finalising a deal for Chelsea left-back Zak Sturge for the rest of the season.

Sturge, 19, began his career with Brighton before moving to Stamford Bridge two years ago.

He has been a regular in the Blues' under-21 side and played against Posh in the EFL Trophy in November 2022.

Sturge is the second teenager to join in the last three days after Jadel Katongo's move from Manchester City.

"We have managed to get Jadel and now Zak into the building, two quality loan signings," boss Darren Ferguson said. external-link

"When you make a loan signing, it has to be the quality that we are after and fit into the age of what we are trying to do.

"He is athletic, quick and anyone who watched the game last season between Posh and Chelsea would have seen the quality he brings.

"He can play left-back, left-wing back and a left-sided centre back in a three and fits into what I am wanting to do in terms of different formations."

Peterborough won their first three games of the new League One season but have lost their last two ahead of Saturday's trip to Portsmouth - who they knocked out of the Carabao Cup on penalties on Tuesday.

