Who will be making a move on transfer deadline day?

The summer transfer window is set to close on Friday after a summer that has featured record spending among Premier League clubs.

Analysis from Deloitte published last week showed the previous spending record of £1.92bn, set last summer, has already been surpassed, with the £2bn barrier expected to be broken.

But there is still business to be done! Here is everything you need to know for Friday's transfer deadline day.

When does the transfer window close?

The transfer window will close at 23:00 BST on Friday, 1 September for the Premier League and EFL, while in Scotland, the window will shut at midnight.

Across Europe, the Bundesliga window will close at 17:00, Serie A at 19:00, Ligue 1 at 22:00 and La Liga at 23:00 but the Women's Super League transfer window remains open until 14 September.

The transfer window for the Saudi Pro League, to where a number of high-profile Premier League players have moved this summer, is set to close on 7 September.

Can a Premier League player signed on deadline day play this weekend?

Under league rules, new signings are eligible for the next Premier League game if the club submit the required documents by midday on the last working day before that match.

So any player signed after 12:00 BST on deadline day would be unable to play in this round of Premier League fixtures.

Where can I see all the confirmed transfer deals on deadline day?

You can find all the deals completed on transfer deadline day within our dedicated confirmed transfers page.

When does the January transfer window open?

Clubs will be able to make transfers again from Monday, 1 January until Thursday, 1 February at 23:00 BST.

What deals have already happened?

It has been a window full of heavy spending, but as a reminder, these are some of the big-money deals that have already gone through this summer:

See all of the transfers this summer across the Premier League, Scottish Premiership, EFL, Europe and WSL.

What transfer deals could still happen?

Simon Stone, BBC Sport football reporter

The caveat here is that not all transfer windows - including Saudi Arabia and Turkey - close on Friday, which means deals can still be done into next month.

Clearly, if it happened, Mohamed Salah moving to Saudi Arabia would be the biggest deal of all, both financially and because of what it would mean for his current club Liverpool.

In stardust terms, if Brighton can get Ansu Fati over the line, it would represent a stunning coup for the progressive south coast club - even if some argue that if the Spain star is as good as it is being made out, why are Barcelona letting him go?

Barcelona should be able to bring in Joao Cancelo from Manchester City, while the two big Premier League clubs to really look out for are Manchester United and Tottenham.

United need a left-back and boss Erik ten Hag also wants a midfielder. For the latter position, Sofyan Amrabat has been a main target but so far, they have not been able to get Fiorentina to agree a loan. For the former, Marc Cucurella had been spoken about but Sergio Reguilon now looks likely to move from Spurs.

Harry Maguire looked certain to leave Old Trafford for so much of the summer but given they would need a replacement centre-back, and Raphael Varane is injured, it is unlikely he will go now.

As for Tottenham, Eric Dier, , Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Hugo Lloris, Japhet Tanganga and Tanguy Ndombele are all surplus to requirements. The big move for Spurs would be for Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson.

