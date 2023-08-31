Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Luke Harris has made six first-team appearances for Fulham

Fulham forward Luke Harris and Cardiff City midfielder Joel Colwill have received first Wales Under-21 call-ups.

Colwill, 18, joins brother and club-mate Rubin, 21, in Matty Jones' squad.

Harris, 18, has been part of a number of senior Wales squads, though he is yet to be capped at that level.

Jones' side face Liechtenstein in a friendly on Friday, 8 September before playing their second 2025 Under-21 European Championship qualifier against Lithuania four days later.

Wycombe defender Joe Low returns to the under-21s set-up having been part of Rob Page's last senior squad, while Leyton Orient's on-loan Brighton defender Ed Turns is back after injury.

Goalkeeper Ed Beach, who was on the Chelsea bench for their Premier League win over Luton Town last week, and Reading's Charlie Savage are among the other players included by Jones.

Wales will aim to build on an encouraging 2-2 draw with Denmark in their opening qualifying game in June, when Rubin Colwill scored twice.

They face Liechtenstein at Newport's Rodney Parade before travelling to Lithuania.

Wales Under-21s: Beach, Hollingshead, Hughes, Turns, Low, Baker, Hoole, Ashworth, Beck, Stevens, King, Cotterill, Savage, Leeson, Hammond, Crew, J Colwill, R Colwill, Raymond, Harris, Congreve, Jones, Thomas.