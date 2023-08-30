Last updated on .From the section Stoke

Bae Junho helped South Korea Under-20s reach the semi-finals of the World Cup this year

Stoke City have signed South Korea Under-20 midfielder Bae Junho on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 20-year-old joins from K-League side Daejeon Hana Citizen and has made 17 appearances this season after helping the club win promotion to the top flight last term.

Junho said the move to England was "a dream come true".

Once the deal, subject to international clearance, is finalised he will become the Potters' 15th summer signing.

Stoke technical director Ricky Martin said recruiting Junho was an example of the club's desire to "widen the net in terms of tracking players from outside of the UK and Europe".

He added: external-link "Clearly there needs to be an adaptation phase for Junho as he makes the transition to a new environment away from home, but we are excited by his potential and believe he will continue to improve as he becomes accustomed to our club and to the English game."

