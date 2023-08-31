Last updated on .From the section Stockport

Dave Challinor was a penalty shoot-out away from leading Stockport to a second promotion under his tenure last season

Stockport County boss Dave Challinor has been interviewed for the manager vacancy at Charlton Athletic, BBC Radio Manchester understands.

The Addicks parted company with Dean Holden on Sunday after four League One defeats in a row saw them drop to 19th.

Challinor led Stockport back into the English Football League then to the League Two play-off final last term.

County are confident the 47-year-old will be in charge for the League Two game with Crawley on Saturday.

Stockport have lost three of their opening five games on the back of last season's Wembley defeat, which saw them edged out for promotion by Carlisle in a penalty shoot-out.

Since Lee Bowyer left The Valley in March 2021, Charlton have had a further four permanent managers in Nigel Adkins, Jonnie Jackson, Ben Garner and Holden.

Former Tranmere, Stockport and Bury defender Challinor also has promotions with Colwyn Bay, AFC Fylde and Hartlepool on his managerial record.