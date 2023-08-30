Last updated on .From the section Blackburn

Zak Gilsenan's goal marked another young player on the scoresheet for Blackburn, as one of seven different players to score

Blackburn Rovers showed "maturity" in their record-breaking 8-0 Carabao Cup second-round win over Harrogate Town, says boss Jon Dahl Tomasson.

Four goals in each half from a young side ensured the Championship club progressed to round three, earning a home tie with Cardiff City.

The margin of victory surpassed their 8-2 win at West Ham in 1963 and a 7-0 thrashing of Nottingham Forest in 1995.

"These games can be difficult," Tomasson told BBC Radio Lancashire.

Speaking after Rovers' record away victory, Tomasson added: "We caused a few shocks last year beating Leicester and West Ham, so we know about these.

"The key to the game was the work we'd done all season in the final third, those principles, and the players did a lot of the right things.

"Of course we also had the right intensity and the right attitude from the start of the game. It was a professional performance and very mature."

Among the young players given another taste of first-team football in the success was Zak Gilsenan, who capped his second outing for Tomasson's senior side with a stunning free-kick.

Along with academy product Jake Garrett, and debutants Tom Bloxham and James Edmondson, Gilsenan made an impression in a youthful line-up, off the bench.

"Once you get the taste you want more and more," added Gilsenan, who has played for both Australia and the Republic of Ireland at youth level.

"I want to keep going, I'm 20 now so I want to kick on and do well.

"If a loan is on the cards and it's playing men's football and that's the next step for me [then I could take it], or - if I can do well enough - ultimately I want to play for Blackburn Rovers.

"So, I've just got to keep going and do my best."