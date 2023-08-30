Last updated on .From the section Portsmouth

Tino Anjorin came through Chelsea's youth ranks and made his Premier League debut for the club in 2020

League One club Portsmouth have signed midfielder Tino Anjorin on a season-long loan from Chelsea.

The 21-year-old has made five appearances for the Premier League club but has mainly featured in their under-21 side.

"We're excited to see what he's going to bring," Pompey head coach John Mousinho told the club website. external-link

"We've got a player with Premier League capability, who's excellent on the ball and has real athletic qualities."

Mousinho added: "He can carry it, he can find a pass and he can score a goal - now he has to knit all that together on a consistent basis."

Anjorin arrives at Fratton Park following injuries to midfielder Tom Lowery and striker Kusini Yengi.

He has already had two loan spells in his senior career, spending the first half of 2021-22 playing for Lokomotiv Moscow in the Russian Premier League before joining Huddersfield in the Championship.

His loan with the Terriers was extended into 2022-23 and overall he went on to make 17 appearances, scoring three league goals for the club.