England squad to face Ukraine and Scotland includes Jordan Henderson and Harry Maguire

England squad: Gareth Southgate hits back at 'complex political questions' on Jordan Henderson

England manager Gareth Southgate has included Jordan Henderson and Harry Maguire in his squad for September's games against Ukraine and Scotland.

Midfielder Henderson, 33, has been picked after leaving Liverpool to join Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq in July.

Centre-back Maguire makes the squad despite not having played for Manchester United so far this season.

England play Ukraine in a Euro 2024 qualifier on 9 September in Poland, and Scotland in a friendly on 12 September.

The game against Scotland at Hampden Park is to mark the 150th anniversary of that fixture.

'Raheem isn't particularly happy about it'

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah and Chelsea centre-back Levi Colwill get their first call-ups to the England squad, while midfielder Kalvin Phillips is also included, even though he has yet to play for Manchester City this season.

Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling is again absent, having been left out of England's last two squads.

"He (Sterling) was not available for the last two and of course that has given other people the opportunity to play well and establish themselves in the group," said Southgate.

"It is a difficult call and Raheem isn't particularly happy about it - I'm convinced he will have a good season at Chelsea, I've no doubt about that."

Tyrone Mings, Luke Shaw and John Stones are out injured, while fellow defenders Ben Chilwell and Fikayo Tomori are recalled.

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has been listed in midfield, having played there for the wins against North Macedonia and Malta in June.

What about Henderson and Maguire inclusions?

England midfielder Jordan Henderson
Henderson left Liverpool to join Al-Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League this summer

Henderson has 77 England caps and spoke to Southgate about his England prospects before joining Al-Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League.

"We've watched every game, the key as we move forward is going to be the physical intensity of the league, because of the heat as well, whether that is going to allow him to perform at the level we need," said Southgate.

"Clearly the level of the league is changing all the time, lots of countries are going to have this issue.

"Portugal have got a few players there, I'm sure they are going to be playing international football."

Henderson has been criticised by some LGBTQ+ campaigners over the transfer, as same-sex sexual activity is illegal in Saudi Arabia. The player has publicly supported the LGBTQ+ community in the past.

Asked if he was concerned about the reaction to Henderson because of the controversy over his move to Saudi Arabia, Southgate said: "We're picking a team for football reasons."

He added: "There are lots of different club ownership models. There are a lot of different players who play in countries with different religious beliefs.

"I don't know why a player would receive an adverse reaction because of where he plays football.

"I'm a bit lost with some of the questioning."

Last season, Maguire found his first-team chances limited under Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag and was stripped of the club's captaincy this summer. West Ham agreed a £30m fee to sign Maguire earlier in August but the deal collapsed with the defender intent on fighting for his place in the team at Old Trafford.

Southgate has continued to pick the 30-year-old who has played 57 times for England.

"We have lost a lot of experienced players with caps at centre-half," said Southgate.

"We are giving some less experienced players the opportunity to come into the squad but unfortunately it looks like Tyrone is out for the season, Stones is out for this camp, Eric Dier hasn't been in the Tottenham squad.

"There is a space there and I think for these two games it is important we have some experience in that place of the pitch."

However, he added that "with Harry and Kalvin Phillips, it is far from ideal that they're not playing football".

England squad

Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Defenders: Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Levi Colwill (Chelsea), Lewis Dunk (Brighton & Hove Albion), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Al-Ettifaq), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City), Declan Rice (Arsenal)

Forwards: Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), James Maddison (Tottenham), Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Callum Wilson (Newcastle United)

Comments

Join the conversation

1333 comments

  • Comment posted by BRUCIEGILLS , today at 14:03

    Exactly how does Harry Maguire make the squad?????
    Gareth, please stop picking your pals

    • Reply posted by David, today at 14:06

      David replied:
      Who would you pick instead, when Players like Stones, James and Mings are all injured.

  • Comment posted by blue cheese, today at 14:02

    THAT IS DISGRACEFUL!!!

    • Reply posted by Shakespeare, today at 14:07

      Shakespeare replied:
      He's probably still the best manager England Men have had for over 50 years. Just look at his tournament record.

  • Comment posted by Gervaise Brook-Hampster, today at 14:07

    Maguire hasn't mad a single mistake in any of Manchester United's games so far so deserves to be in the squad.

    • Reply posted by The video assistant referees assistant, today at 14:09

      The video assistant referees assistant replied:
      On review, you mean 'made' and not 'mad' but I could be wrong!

  • Comment posted by Davie, today at 14:05

    Select players that are in form, playing at a high level & are free from injury.
    Then play them in a position to maximise their effectiveness.
    In other words Maguire, Henderson & Phillips should be nowhere near the squad.

    • Reply posted by ForestForever, today at 14:12

      ForestForever replied:
      Nor should Pickford, bottom of the PL but he’ll start for England. Joke.

  • Comment posted by YellowSubmarine, today at 14:05

    No Dele, Joe Hart and Lingard!?!? DISGRACE!!

    • Reply posted by Dave, today at 14:08

      Dave replied:
      I notice he hasn't picked Shearer either. The guy hasn't got a clue.

  • Comment posted by Chris, today at 14:02

    Did anyone actually expect Southgate to do things differently for once?

    • Reply posted by Shakespeare, today at 14:06

      Shakespeare replied:
      Southgate out.

      Wiegman in.

  • Comment posted by Phil, today at 14:05

    Harry Maguire! Why, for Lord's sake!

    I've finally lost patience with Gareth Southgate and his old pals act.

    • Reply posted by David, today at 14:08

      David replied:
      So who would you pick? Go through each team and identify who is English and not injured. Stones, Mings, James, Shaw are all injured. We don’t have loads of alternatives

  • Comment posted by JahLion, today at 14:05

    There's loyalty and then there's being ridiculous. Picking two players in their 30s - one playing in Saudi and the other in the worst form of his career - seems crazy when we have so many talented young players he could select instead.

    • Reply posted by CFC_CFC_CFC - In That Order, today at 14:13

      CFC_CFC_CFC - In That Order replied:
      Please include examples in comments like this.

  • Comment posted by raggz5, today at 14:06

    Time for Southgate to go. He’ll still be picking Maguire when he’s retired and in a nursing home!

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 14:19

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Or playing in Saudi

  • Comment posted by TAFAZOLLIFAMILY, today at 14:02

    Southgate, utterly spineless yet again choosing his favourites rather than going for players more deserving of the place.

    • Reply posted by Dan, today at 14:11

      Dan replied:
      They're in the squad, doesn't mean they will play.

  • Comment posted by Coolio, today at 14:07

    Could not be more bored by this England squad and manager. Maguire, Henderson and Phillips should be no where near this squad but keep getting picked. Starting to wonder if they have dodgy pictures of Southgate and that is why they are in the squad.

    • Reply posted by Sirrantsalot, today at 14:18

      Sirrantsalot replied:
      BUT THEY KEEP WINNING!! bleat the sheep.

      The fact that GS and these favourite players survived the humiliations against Hungary and then an ultimately underwhelming WC says waaaaay too much about England and the FA in general. They're happy to trundle along, qualifying easily and being beaten by the first decent team we face.

  • Comment posted by michpen, today at 14:05

    Maguire???? . What a joke

    • Reply posted by jpppp, today at 14:13

      jpppp replied:
      Tomori starting for AC milan winning the league and in the champions league but apparently not as good as united's 5th choice

  • Comment posted by Moss, today at 14:06

    So much for only selecting on form. Not on personality

    • Reply posted by Anon, today at 14:35

      Anon replied:
      Maguire doesn't have one, what's your point?

  • Comment posted by pete0608, today at 14:06

    Unbelievable Jeff!

    We really need to start blooming the youngsters who are the future. Drop the old guard of Maguire, who isn’t playing and when he does is routinely poor, and Hendo… who has taken the career sunset pay cheque.

    Konsa deserves a chance. Ben White too.

    Odd selections.

    • Reply posted by arnie141, today at 14:15

      arnie141 replied:
      I don’t think Ben White will play for England again under Southgate after the alleged bust up that reportedly led to him leaving the World Cup squad.

  • Comment posted by miiiiixxxx, today at 14:06

    Southgate the visionary - backward always, forward never.

    • Reply posted by Laughing Gnome, today at 14:28

      Laughing Gnome replied:
      Dad's Army!

  • Comment posted by Sports enthuasiast , today at 14:07

    Taxi for Gareth!! Always backed him, but he's loyal to Maguire & Henderson, but not Sterling (who's started on fire). Also how must JWP and Watkins be feeling right now? Disgraceful

    • Reply posted by Sirrantsalot, today at 14:11

      Sirrantsalot replied:
      Why is anyone surprised?

      Phillips, Maguire, Henderson. Why? No recognised LB. Why? But we'll win both games and the sheep will keep bleating.

  • Comment posted by Towelie, today at 14:07

    Can't wait until we have a different manager in charge.

    I'm sure many will come back to say what Southgate has done but at the end of the day, we have won nothing and the talent pool available got England right now is the best in the past 40 years.

    Any half competent manager could so the job Southgate is doing but a quality manager would have England winning things.

    • Reply posted by Malpas99, today at 14:15

      Malpas99 replied:
      Good enough to challenge Scotland? Probably not.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 14:06

    I just shows you that you can be fifth choice at your club and still be first choice centre back for the England National Team. Dont you just love how Southgates mind works

    • Reply posted by NGS, today at 14:14

      NGS replied:
      Just completely lowers the quality and potential of the national team too - if you're not making the squad competitive and allowing players to just lounge about, even rejecting a move to a club where they would actually be important...it's truly just shameful.

  • Comment posted by Threepwood, today at 14:03

    So much for picking players based on form...

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 14:20

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      How about England form

  • Comment posted by Edgy61, today at 14:07

    Predictably woeful and undeserving selections. England will win nothing under Southgate's management

    • Reply posted by johnb, today at 15:11

      johnb replied:
      So just like the previous half-dozen but at least Gareth gives England supporters an extra fortnight in the sun

