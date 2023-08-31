Close menu

England squad to face Ukraine and Scotland includes Jordan Henderson and Harry Maguire

England manager Gareth Southgate has included Jordan Henderson and Harry Maguire in his squad for September's games against Ukraine and Scotland.

Midfielder Henderson, 33, has been picked after leaving Liverpool to join Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq in July.

Centre-back Maguire makes the squad despite not having played for Manchester United so far this season.

England play Ukraine in a Euro 2024 qualifier on 9 September in Poland, and Scotland in a friendly on 12 September.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

16 comments

  • Comment posted by richiep, today at 14:04

    Oh dear.....

  • Comment posted by Old Maid, today at 14:04

    Some interesting and unexpected names there Gareth.

  • Comment posted by TheHitMan, today at 14:04

    Time to look past Southgate now - we need a manager with a back bone and has the spuds to make the big calls!

  • Comment posted by Ramos, today at 14:03

    Haha

  • Comment posted by andyw, today at 14:03

    Henderson and Maguire! Some things never change, they really must know some dark secret about Southgate.

  • Comment posted by Threepwood, today at 14:03

    So much for picking players based on form...

  • Comment posted by STUART, today at 14:03

    Joke of a manager

  • Comment posted by BRUCIEGILLS , today at 14:03

    Exactly how does Harry Maguire make the squad?????
    Gareth, please stop picking your pals

  • Comment posted by Percy, today at 14:03

    I do wonder what Slab Head has on Southgate.

  • Comment posted by Yaka, today at 14:03

    What a surprise…same old same old 🙄

  • Comment posted by Cobalt 21, today at 14:03

    International breaks, yawn!

  • Comment posted by robcarat, today at 14:03

    joke

  • Comment posted by ello ello, today at 14:02

    Two fossils - surely give the youth a chance?

  • Comment posted by Chris, today at 14:02

    Did anyone actually expect Southgate to do things differently for once?

  • Comment posted by TAFAZOLLIFAMILY, today at 14:02

    Southgate, utterly spineless yet again choosing his favourites rather than going for players more deserving of the place.

  • Comment posted by blue cheese, today at 14:02

    THAT IS DISGRACEFUL!!!

