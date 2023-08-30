Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Liverpool central defender Nat Phillips is set to join Celtic on a season-long loan. (Sky Sports) external-link

Celtic's loan deal for Benfica midfielder Paulo Bernardo - is "practically done", according to Portuguese media outlet zerozero. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Aberdeen are keen on a loan deal for Newcastle midfielder Jeff Hendrick but face competition from Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday and West Bromwich Albion to sign the 31-year-old. (Press & Journal) external-link

Hibernian are lining up a move for Bournemouth winger Jamal Lowe, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Queens Park Rangers. (Football Insider) external-link

Hibernian have already made contact with Graham Arnold about their vacant managerial position but agent Craig Moore reckons the timing is not great with Australia preparing for matches against Mexico and England. (Go Radio via Football Scotland external-link )

Celtic are set to seal a new long-term deal for Liel Abada, with the Israel winger currently under contract until 2026. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic will rake in an extra £2.5m from Champions League TV revenue following Rangers' failure to qualify. (Football Scotland) external-link

Former Hibs, Ross County and Kilmarnock striker Oli Shaw is expected to join Motherwell on loan from Barnsley. (Daily Record) external-link

Livingston manager David Martindale insists he won't entertain any last-minute offers for striker Joel Nouble. (Daily Record) external-link

Southampton have lunched a bid to sign Scotland striker Ross Stewart from Championship rivals Sunderland. (Keith Downie on X) external-link