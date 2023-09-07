Last updated on .From the section Football

Cody Gakpo's goal was his seventh for the Netherlands

Liverpool's Cody Gakpo was on the scoresheet as the Netherlands beat Greece in Euro 2024 qualifying.

Marten de Roon opened the scoring from eight yards out with his first international goal before Gakpo chested down a Denzel Dumfries cross and smashed home.

Wout Weghorst, on loan at Hoffenheim from Burnley, headed in a third from another Dumfries cross.

The Netherlands move above Greece into second place in Group B.

France, who beat the Republic of Ireland 2-0 in Paris, are nine points clear at the top - albeit having played two games more.