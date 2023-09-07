Close menu
European Championship - Qualifying Group B
FranceFrance2Republic of IrelandRepublic of Ireland0

France 2-0 Republic of Ireland - Aurelien Tchouameni & Marcus Thuram give French win

By Matt GaultBBC Sport NI

Last updated on .From the section Republic of Irelandcomments88

The Republic of Ireland players look dejected after conceding a goal
It is a third defeat in four qualifiers for the Republic of Ireland

The Republic of Ireland's slim hopes of qualifying for Euro 2024 were further dented as France ran out comfortable winners at Parc des Princes.

Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni's stunning 19th-minute goal put the hosts ahead at the break.

Substitute Marcus Thuram ensured a home victory early in the second half as the French made it five wins from five.

For the Republic, however, it is a third defeat in four games, leaving them fourth in the group.

Stephen Kenny's side's chances of qualifying for next summer's finals in Germany are remote, but they must regroup quickly and look to revive their campaign at home to the Netherlands on Sunday.

When France visited Dublin in March, Didier Deschamps' side escaped with a 1-0 win having been put under intense pressure by a spirited Republic team, with French goalkeeper Mike Maignan in inspired form.

But it was a different story in the French capital, with Thuram's goal taking the sting out of the game and paving the way for a largely comfortable second half for Les Bleus.

While few expected a Republic victory, their latest defeat leaves them facing an almighty task in their quest to qualify for a tournament for the first time under Kenny.

"From our point of view it's all about Sunday," Kenny, who admitted France were "too good", told RTE.

"That's the main objective. Holland beating Greece tonight means that if we beat them on Sunday we're all level [Republic, the Netherlands and Greece] in relation to second place.

"It is a big game and we need a victory."

Ferguson-less Republic struggle

Already facing a daunting task away to the beaten World Cup finalists, the Republic's preparations were hit on Tuesday by the injury-enforced withdrawal of in-form Brighton striker Evan Ferguson.

The 18-year-old, fresh off scoring a hat-trick against Newcastle, was set to spearhead the Irish attack against France and the Netherlands, and with Michael Obafemi, Troy Parrott, Callum Robinson, and Mikey Johnston already out, the Republic's attack struggled in Paris.

As for France, Kylian Mbappe fired a blank - as he did in Dublin - as the Paris St-Germain star fired a volley over the bar from an Antoine Griezmann corner before seeing a goal ruled out for offside. But while he failed to score, the 24-year-old was constantly involved in the home side's attacks.

Stephen Kenny pictured at full-time at the Parc des Princes
Stephen Kenny has now won just five out of 25 competitive games in charge of the Republic

There were no such goalscoring frustrations for Tchouameni, though, who fired in a brilliant opener after being teed up by Mbappe.

The 23-year-old Real Madrid midfielder lit up the first half with an unstoppable right-footed shot, but it was an avoidable goal from a Republic perspective with Nathan Collins only able to half-clear a cross to Mbappe.

From there, France largely dominated possession but were unable to double the advantage before half-time. Mbappe thought he had done just that six minutes before the break but Thuram was correctly flagged for offside before he found the France captain.

Thuram strike paves way for French domination

Unfortunately for the Irish, their defence was unable to hold firm for long in the second half. Just three minutes after the restart, Inter Milan forward Thuram fired high into Bazunu's net on the turn inside the box after Mbappe's shot had been blocked.

Kenny opted to introduce James McClean at half-time and the Wrexham player almost repaid his manager's faith with an assist within minutes of Thuram's goal, but Maignan - like he did in Dublin - showed impressive reflexes to keep Chiedozie Ogbene's header out.

That was about as much as the Republic could muster up top, though, while France were unable to turn their second-half domination into a flurry of goals despite creating a succession of chances, with the dangerous Ousmane Dembele rattling the woodwork and Thuram squandering a golden chance to head his second.

The gulf in quality was evident throughout, however, and with three points in the bag, French sporting fans now turn their attention to the Rugby World Cup, which kicks off in Paris on Friday with the Les Bleus taking on New Zealand.

Irish rugby fans, meanwhile, can only hope their side fare better than Kenny's men in France.

Line-ups

France

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 16Maignan
  • 5KoundéSubstituted forPavardat 89'minutes
  • 4Upamecano
  • 21HernándezSubstituted forSalibaat 73'minutes
  • 22HernándezBooked at 21mins
  • 8Tchouaméni
  • 14Rabiot
  • 11DembéléSubstituted forComanat 73'minutes
  • 7GriezmannBooked at 87minsSubstituted forCamavingaat 90'minutes
  • 10Mbappé
  • 9GiroudSubstituted forThuramat 26'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Samba
  • 2Pavard
  • 3Disasi
  • 6Camavinga
  • 12Kolo Muani
  • 13Todibo
  • 15Thuram
  • 17Saliba
  • 18Fofana
  • 19Kamara
  • 20Coman
  • 23Areola

Republic of Ireland

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Bazunu
  • 12Collins
  • 4Duffy
  • 5Egan
  • 8Browne
  • 14MolumbySubstituted forO'Sheaat 68'minutes
  • 6CullenBooked at 47mins
  • 3StevensSubstituted forMcCleanat 45'minutes
  • 20OgbeneSubstituted forEboseleat 84'minutes
  • 9IdahSubstituted forKeaneat 68'minutesSubstituted forConnollyat 78'minutes
  • 17Knight

Substitutes

  • 2O'Shea
  • 7Smallbone
  • 10Keane
  • 11McClean
  • 13Hendrick
  • 15Connolly
  • 16Kelleher
  • 18McGrath
  • 19Lenihan
  • 21Ebosele
  • 22Manning
  • 23Travers
Referee:
Urs Schnyder

Match Stats

Home TeamFranceAway TeamRepublic of Ireland
Possession
Home68%
Away32%
Shots
Home25
Away6
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away2
Fouls
Home11
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, France 2, Republic of Ireland 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, France 2, Republic of Ireland 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kingsley Coman (France) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Marcus Thuram (France) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé.

  5. Post update

    Corner, France. Conceded by Shane Duffy.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kylian Mbappé (France) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Adrien Rabiot.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marcus Thuram (France) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Théo Hernández with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Dayot Upamecano (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Festy Ebosele (Republic of Ireland).

  10. Post update

    Foul by Dayot Upamecano (France).

  11. Post update

    Aaron Connolly (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Hand ball by Aaron Connolly (Republic of Ireland).

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, France. Eduardo Camavinga replaces Antoine Griezmann.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, France. Benjamin Pavard replaces Jules Koundé.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kylian Mbappé (France) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. John Egan (Republic of Ireland) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by James McClean with a cross.

  17. Booking

    Antoine Griezmann (France) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Antoine Griezmann (France).

  19. Post update

    Festy Ebosele (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kingsley Coman (France) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Aurélien Tchouaméni.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

88 comments

  • Comment posted by gerrupoutadat, today at 23:11

    Pipe down..it was always going to be a fight for 3rd place for Ireland

  • Comment posted by jediwallace, today at 23:06

    The difference in the quality of the players between the two teams is huge. The French are producing some outstanding talents.

  • Comment posted by DJ82, today at 23:05

    The chances of Ireland beating France is slim. We all understand that . 2-0 is not a disaster but of course disappointing. A change of manager is not going to make a difference. Just got to hope new players come through who can claim Irish ancestry and opt to play for Ireland rather than the UK home nations .

  • Comment posted by Harry, today at 23:00

    At least we have rugby - Irish soccer is dead

  • Comment posted by God, today at 22:54

    Ferguson pulled out so he’s still available for England. Clever lad.

    • Reply posted by Andrew Clavin, today at 22:55

      Andrew Clavin replied:
      If that happens it would be hilarious

  • Comment posted by Andrew Clavin, today at 22:53

    We had two shots on target..moral victory there!

  • Comment posted by daveen, today at 22:52

    Will be lucky to finish above Gibraltar
    Kenny was ok at Dundalk but out of dept here

  • Comment posted by Amin Yashed, today at 22:51

    Kenny sadly lacks the authority to lead The Green Army. You do not go into battle waving a stick of Celery at the opposition.

  • Comment posted by Dan Nagle, today at 22:51

    Can UEFA just award the trophy to France now..Saliba coming on for Hernandez, Thuram for Giroud, Camavinga for Tsouemeni etc etc. Its actually mind-boggling.

    • Reply posted by Andrew Clavin, today at 22:54

      Andrew Clavin replied:
      All those centuries of colonialism really paying off for them

  • Comment posted by Wawnered, today at 22:41

    For all those saying, Sack Kenny, you all need to get real. Fergie, Pep and Klopp together wouldn’t be able to get a tune out of the garbage(except Ferguson) that Kenny has to pick from. That’s the long and the short of it lads!

    • Reply posted by Harry, today at 22:45

      Harry replied:
      Rubbish many teams punch above their weight look at Scotland… need spirit and drive Kenny is beyond useless

  • Comment posted by chelseaboy, today at 22:37

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

  • Comment posted by Ghengis McCann, today at 22:26

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by Alba, today at 22:31

      Alba replied:
      Giroud.

  • Comment posted by theweeboab, today at 22:25

    Griezmann currently best player in the world.

    • Reply posted by God, today at 22:52

      God replied:
      Haha

  • Comment posted by Joseph Lonsdale, today at 22:19

    The sooner the two Irish sides pool their resources the better.

    • Reply posted by kennycanuck, today at 22:24

      kennycanuck replied:
      Some will claim 1 team is Irish,
      1 team isn't.

  • Comment posted by Ghengis McCann, today at 22:14

    I like Kenny but it is long past time that he is replaced by a manager who has PLAYED the game at the highest level. Does not matter who or from where. We need a manager who commands respect in the dressing room. Listen up FAI.

    • Reply posted by djh, today at 23:01

      djh replied:
      Do you mean like the Neville brothers, but not like Klopp or Mourinho?

  • Comment posted by JayRM_, today at 22:11

    What a great goal from TCHOU TCHOU!

    Hala Madrid.

  • Comment posted by press OK, today at 22:09

    Only one team in it. And it wasn't Ireland

  • Comment posted by Rack23, today at 22:05

    Where is Pogba?

    • Reply posted by HGH1, today at 22:15

      HGH1 replied:
      Injured as per a previous comment

  • Comment posted by CyanFeistyZebrafish, today at 22:05

    Why didn’t Ireland pick Evan Ferguson it’s obvious you pick him

    • Reply posted by Why Not, today at 22:06

      Why Not replied:
      Injured

  • Comment posted by craigneo, today at 22:03

    Sack kenny

    • Reply posted by Why Not, today at 22:05

      Why Not replied:
      And what;s the alternative?

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 7th September 2023

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scotland440091812
2Georgia311134-14
3Norway411257-24
4Spain21013213
5Cyprus300328-60

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France55001101115
2Netherlands32016426
3Greece42025506
4Republic of Ireland410345-13
5Gibraltar4004012-120

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England44001511412
2Ukraine32014406
3Italy21013213
4North Macedonia3102411-73
5Malta400419-80

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey43017529
2Armenia32017526
3Croatia21103124
4Wales411247-34
5Latvia300336-30

E

TeamPWDLF