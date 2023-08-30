Close menu

Folarin Balogun: Monaco sign Arsenal forward on five-year deal for £35m

Folarin Balogun
Folarin Balogun scored two goals in Arsenal's Europa League campaign during the 2020-21 season

Monaco have completed the £35m signing of striker Folarin Balogun from Arsenal on a five-year deal.

The 22-year-old United States forward returns to France after scoring 22 goals on loan at Reims last season.

Balogun had not featured for Arsenal in the Premier League at the start of this season despite first-choice striker Gabriel Jesus being out injured.

He signed professional terms with Arsenal at 17 and made two top-flight appearances in his time with the club.

In Jesus' absence, Eddie Nketiah started the first two matches of the campaign, while Leandro Trossard was favoured in Saturday's 2-2 draw with Fulham.

In a statement on their website, Arsenal said: "We thank Folarin for his contribution to Arsenal, through our academy into the first team, and wish him the best of health and happiness in his new chapter at Monaco."

Born in New York, Balogun moved to London when he was a child and came through Arsenal's academy system.

He played for England age group sides all the way through to under-21s, earning 13 caps at that level, before electing to play for the United States at senior level.

Balogun had loan spells at Middlesbrough and Reims, and was linked with Chelsea before Arsenal accepted Monaco's offer.

29 comments

  • Comment posted by fidel, today at 19:34

    We recover some of Kai Havertz fee at least.

  • Comment posted by Seymoure Busch, today at 19:31

    Another player snubbing Liverpool

  • Comment posted by FrostyAm, today at 19:31

    Dont know why they keep going on about not playing games this season.
    If he gets injured then they cant sell him.

    Good for him to get play time, good for the club to get money for a player that arteta obviously doesnt appreciate his qualities.

  • Comment posted by Nolberto Goaliola, today at 19:31

    Seems like a lot of wedge for a lad who cannot get in a team ahead of Nketiah.

  • Comment posted by Cosi FanTastic, today at 19:30

    Interesting sale. Considering his goal output there must be a reason they wanted to sell him, some kind of bad attitude or disruption is the only thing that makes sense. Arsenal getting rid of another bad apple and getting a high fee. Good work

  • Comment posted by Steve, today at 19:30

    Great bit of business considering he nearly left for free... but something in me sees a star striker in Flo and I'd love to have seen him get a real chance this season.

  • Comment posted by Adicius, today at 19:29

    Should have at least be given a chance. Would have linked up beautifully with Saka and Martinelli, oh well. Now I heard we want to spend 100million plus on Oshimen next season. Crazy, just crazy

    • Reply posted by Its only a game, today at 19:31

      Its only a game replied:
      Who the heck is he?

  • Comment posted by MH, today at 19:29

    Had he been a Reims player, they would probably have got £100m for him but, Arsenal never sell anyone for their true value.

  • Comment posted by Mate, today at 19:28

    Edu should put a offer in for Toney, we so have to get a striker

    • Reply posted by Metallic, today at 19:32

      Metallic replied:
      You have Havertz

  • Comment posted by David Cattell, today at 19:25

    Big mistake

  • Comment posted by iamthebatman, today at 19:25

    £35m for a player with 2 league appearances for the club is quality business. Given his form last season, I was curious to see how he would fair in the Prem. Seems like a good deal for both club and player

  • Comment posted by finnharpsman, today at 19:24

    Well done to everyone. £35m is a fantastic price to realise for a player that was not wanted. Meanwhile, back in Manchester!

  • Comment posted by I always require moderation, today at 19:24

    Who?

  • Comment posted by Lonster, today at 19:24

    He had a great season at Reims and quite surprised he was sold. I guess after spending close to 200 million quid this summer they need to balance the books.

    • Reply posted by Shakespeare, today at 19:29

      Shakespeare replied:
      Ridiculous amounts of money in soccer at the minute; something needs to be done.

      There should be a rule in soccer that a team can only play in the Premier League if they also have a Ladies team and the average salary should be the same for both teams.

  • Comment posted by lewis, today at 19:23

    we should have got more for Balogun at least with addons or 40m

  • Comment posted by Donald McRonald, today at 19:22

    Good luck Folarin!

  • Comment posted by Jim, today at 19:21

    Great to get a good price for a fringe player, well done Edu!

  • Comment posted by Cuddethowl, today at 19:21

    Only 20 million to make up for the 65m wasted on Havertz 🤣

    • Reply posted by Plastikman5, today at 19:24

      Plastikman5 replied:
      65 - 35 = 30..??

