Last updated on .From the section Exeter

Pierce Sweeney scored the winning penalty as Exeter City progressed after a 1-1 draw with Stevenage over 90 minutes

Exeter City manager Gary Caldwell has described his side's progression to the third round of the Carabao Cup as an "amazing achievement".

The Grecians beat Stevenage 5-3 on penalties to progress to round three for the first time since the 1989-90 season when they made round four.

It means another chance to play a Premier League side.

"It's 33 years since we've done it, so it shouldn't be taken lightly," Caldwell told BBC Radio Devon.

"It is an amazing achievement by a new group of players who've only been formed this pre-season.

"They're still understanding each other's game, they're still learning, still developing as a team so it's an amazing achievement and another positive night that we have to build on."

Top flight sides who are playing in European competitions join the competition in the third round and Caldwell says he and his players will keep a keen eye on Wednesday's draw.

"When the big boys come in it's always exciting what we could get," he said.

"But we'll take what it is, whether it's at home, it'll be amazing atmosphere, we love playing at this stadium.

"If we get one of the big Premier League teams away from home it could be a great night for the players to go and experience that and see how good we really are.

"We'll take whatever it is, we'll mainly focus on recovering and focus on Saturday as we have another huge game in the league and we have to continue this run of form and this run of results."

Nombe in talks with other clubs

Sam Nombe appeared to say his goodbyes to Exeter City's supporters after last Saturday's 2-1 win over Reading at St James Park

Meanwhile last season's top scorer Sam Nombe looks set to leave Exeter before the transfer window closes.

The 24-year-old, who has a year left on his deal, has been the subject of speculation linking him to other clubs in League One and the Championship.

Earlier this month Caldwell ruled out selling Nombe "unless a huge offer comes in" - reports have suggested the former Milton Keynes Dons striker could command a fee of up to £1m.

"He's speaking with other clubs and we'll have to wait and see what develops there," Caldwell told BBC Radio Devon.