Gatlin O'Donkor, now 18, was Oxford's youngest ever player when he made his debut in the Trophy in 2020

Oxford United striker Gatlin O'Donkor has signed a new long-term deal with the club.

The 18-year-old has featured in all five of the U's League One matches so far this season as a substitute and was in the starting line-up for their first-round EFL Cup match.

"I am enjoying my football," O'Donkor told the club website external-link .

"The team is going really well so it was a really easy decision to sign a longer contract."

He added: "The club is ambitious and so am I. All I can do now is work hard and try to repay the faith they have shown in me."

O'Donkor, who made 35 appearances and scored two goals for Oxford in all competitions last season, came through the club's academy.

Head coach Liam Manning believes the young striker has a "bright future" ahead of him.

"Gatlin has all the physical attributes you need and has a very bright future," Manning said.

"He knows there are things he needs to work on if he is to fulfil the huge potential he has and a lot of that comes from within - but at the same time, we will give him every opportunity to keep developing and be part of what we are building this season and in the years to come."

Oxford are currently top of the League One table with four wins and just one loss.

The U's host Port Vale at the Kassam Stadium on Saturday.