Matheus Nunes to Man City: Premier League champions verbally agree deal to sign Wolves midfielder

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Man City

Breaking news

Manchester City have reached a verbal agreement with Wolves over a £47.3m deal to sign midfielder Matheus Nunes.

The deal for the 25-year-old has not been formally agreed yet but if completed, there will be no add-ons.

City had a previous bid for the Portugal international rejected last week, with Wolves believed to be wanting in excess of £60m.

Nunes has been absent from training recently after making it clear he wants to join Pep Guardiola's side.

In addition, Wolves have agreed to sign City's England Under-21 international Tommy Doyle on loan, with the option of a £4.3m transfer that would include a huge sell-on clause for City.

These two deals are separate and come after City refused to meet Wolves initial £60m-plus valuation for Nunes.

Wolves manager Gary O'Neil said after Tuesday's Carabao Cup win over Blackpool that he expected Nunes to stay at the club beyond Friday's transfer deadline.

The Midlands club signed Nunes on a five-year contract last summer, paying a club-record £38m to Sporting Lisbon.

He was a key figure during the second half of last season as Wolves successfully avoided relegation, finishing 13th in the table.

More to follow.

  • Comment posted by phairy123, today at 15:00

    City single-handedly destroying English football one transfer at a time

  • Comment posted by Bobby Smith, today at 15:00

    Thank God he has gone. Most overrated player I have ever seen in my 40 years of supporting Wolves. He is only good if you are looking to catch teams on the break. However, Man City only come up against teams who sit back and defend against them so I fail to see how he will improve their team.

  • Comment posted by MuhammedIqbal2212, today at 15:00

    Aww wolves bottled it

  • Comment posted by oliver1993, today at 15:00

    poor deal for wolves bowed down to city's demands what a joke

  • Comment posted by Joseph Swan Lightbulb FC, today at 14:59

    What would he do next week if a Saudi club come in for him and quadrupled his wages?
    Go on strike at City?
    Football is a joke now. No loyalty at all

  • Comment posted by The Fib King, today at 14:59

    Well that's Wolves relegated this season then.

  • Comment posted by Sean, today at 14:58

    And he'll probably have the cheek to kiss the badge after his first goal....

    • Reply posted by Lastover, today at 15:01

      Lastover replied:
      He's got to get off the bench first

  • Comment posted by OscarCharlie, today at 14:58

    another domestic cup player for city!

  • Comment posted by Skip Bail, today at 14:58

    Hopefully they’ll leave paqueta alone now

  • Comment posted by John_S, today at 14:57

    Man C finances must be good this year then and within regulations.
    Still no docking of point yet for the last two years of perhaps breaking financial rules?

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 14:57

    The striker is off

  • Comment posted by AndyR, today at 14:57

    Seems like a bit a mercenary move by the player to me. Don't doubt his ability, but forcing the move through like this isn't a great look IMO.

  • Comment posted by Duncan, today at 14:57

    It's ok. He's probably paying for his own transfer using the shares he has in Etihad Airways. No FFP impact.

  • Comment posted by mark fisher, today at 14:57

    Makes sense.Now let’s see if Pep can unlock some of the undoubted potential .

  • Comment posted by Jonathan, today at 14:56

    Oh yes! De Bruyne replacement lined up nicely there. Good job city.

  • Comment posted by Matt77, today at 14:56

    A player who refuses to train...

    Man City have a real gem there...

  • Comment posted by Geoff R, today at 14:55

    Any Wolves fans out there? How good is he? My question (as a City fan) is do we really want a player that is prepared to 'down tools'???

  • Comment posted by Stephen Green, today at 14:55

    Same winning model as Blackburn and Leeds, only here the money won't run out !

  • Comment posted by Kubricks rubiks cube, today at 14:55

    Did he have a “going in a huff and not training” clause when he signed with Wolves.

  • Comment posted by jefferson, today at 14:55

    Give it a year and Saudis will come in for him... goes on strike to get the deal done... nothing but a mercenary who should have been held to his contract. Clubs need to take back control and do away with release clauses and contract breaks.

