Kiban Rai celebrates with Newport fans after his dramatic late equaliser against Brentford took their Carabao Cup tie to penalties

Newport County teenage striker Kiban Rai says he will stay patient after ending a wait for a first senior goal.

Rai, 18, became the first player of Nepalese heritage to appear in the EFL when he made his debut last season.

On Tuesday night the Brecon-born son of a Gurkha reached another milestone, when he scored against Premier League Brentford in County's Carabao Cup defeat on penalties.

"It was an unbelievable feeling," said Rai.

The youngster's header in the 96th minute sent the tie into a penalty shootout and threatened to shock top-flight Brentford, before the Bees eventually progressed.

Parents Indra and Gaj were both present at Rodney Parade to witness the moment, made all the more impressive given Rai's chance on the pitch only came when subbed-on striker Seb Palmer-Houlden had to depart the field injured three minutes after coming off the bench.

Rai is now hungry for more, but says he is happy to continue learning as he eyes further opportunities.

"I didn't think it would come like that, but then again you always have to be ready. I'm grateful for the manager (Graham Coughlan) for giving me the opportunity and hopefully now I can kick on," Rai said.

Former Wales striker Nathan Blake was impressed with Rai's contribution during commentary duties for BBC Radio Wales Sport, describing his goal as a "fantastic finish" and praising both his movement and bravery.

"It's something I'm really trying to keep working on with the gaffer," added Rai, who signed his first professional contract this summer. "Hopefully I can keep on doing that and learning."

Academy graduate Rai made his EFL debut in March, playing four times last season under Coughlan including a first start on the final game of the League Two campaign.

Rai's appearance off the bench against Brentford was his third game this term, although more could follow with Palmer-Houlden's injury to be assessed and seven-goal top scorer Will Evans having missed the second-round tie with a muscle problem.

Coughlan had been keen on adding another striker before the closure of the transfer window, with Rai at one stage tipped for a loan move, but he could now find more opportunities come his way.

"For me it's just about being patient and learning off the others," said Rai.

"The lads are flying and now (Omar) Bogle is back, but If I do get the opportunity, it's about making sure I don't put too much pressure on myself, and if my chance comes be ready for it and hopefully take it."

Newport return to League Two action on Saturday, where they will look to bounce back from their cup defeat at home to AFC Wimbledon.