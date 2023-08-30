Goalkeeper Nathan Broome has signed a three-year contract with Swansea

Goalkeeper Nathan Broome has joined Swansea City following his departure from AFC Wimbledon earlier in August.

The 21-year-old had his contract terminated by mutual consent at the League Two side and he was free to find a new club.

Broome has signed a three-year contract with the Championship Swans, which includes the option for an additional 12 months.

"It feels amazing to have signed for Swansea," Broome said.

"It's been a long process but I'm glad that it's finally done."

Broome had spells in the youth systems at Stoke City and Manchester City before joining Wimbledon in January 2022, making 13 appearances for the Dons in all competitions.

At youth level, the keeper featured in England's Under-17 and Under-18 sides, where he was first spotted by Swans head of goalkeeping Martyn Margetson.

"My time at Wimbledon came to an end and Marge caught wind of that, whether it was through the England set-up or whatever, that's how the move came about in the end," Broome said.

"I had a conversation with Marge. We spoke about what he can bring out of me, we spoke about his experience and I'm so excited to work with him.

"I've never crossed paths with him, but every keeper knows of him, so I'm really looking forward to working with him. It's a great opportunity every day and one I want to take with both hands.

"I understand my role here. It's not to come here and for someone to say to me 'you're going to play every week'. It's a project, it's for me to work with Marge and push Rushy (Carl Rushworth) and Fish (Andy Fisher).

"My initial aims are to get settled in, start working with Marge and go from there. I want to get on the bench, push every day, and see what happens."

The arrival of Broome in south Wales appears to increase the likelihood that fellow stopper Steven Benda will leave Swansea, with the German linked strongly with a move to Premier League side Fulham.