Jack Payne has played 54 times for Charlton, including three appearances in League One this season

MK Dons have signed Charlton midfielder Jack Payne on a season-long loan.

The 28-year-old - who has won promotion from all three English Football League divisions - is Dons boss Graham Alexander's eighth summer signing.

Payne told the club website: external-link "It's always important to get a good feeling when you talk to a manager, and I got that straight away."

Alexander said: "I tried to sign him previously so I'm glad to get the opportunity to work with him now."

Payne began his career at Southend, helping them to win the League Two play-offs in 2014 before a switch to Huddersfield in 2016, who were promoted to the Premier League the following season.

He enjoyed loan spells at Oxford, Blackburn and Bradford across the next two campaigns, winning promotion to the Championship with Rovers, before joining Lincoln, Swindon and then Charlton last summer, playing 54 times for the Addicks.

Payne said: "The lads have been doing really well, so I don't expect to just arrive and go straight into the team but, obviously, I'm going to be doing my best in training, and when I get the chance, I'm going to give it my all to help this team continue to be successful."

Alexander said: "We were really clear on what we needed to bring in. Jack is a player that we feel we need, complimenting Ash Hunter who we have also brought it in - one is a left-footer and one is right-footed, which gives us real balance."