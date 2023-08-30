Last updated on .From the section Portsmouth

Portsmouth forward Christian Saydee (centre left) equalised for the Blues in the second half of their second-round EFL Cup tie

Portsmouth boss John Mousinho said his side "need to be better" on goal following their EFL Cup exit in the second round.

The Blues lost to fellow League One side Peterborough 5-4 on penalties after the match ended in a 1-1 draw on Tuesday night.

"We are disappointed not to be in the next round," Mousinho told BBC Radio Solent after the game at Fratton Park.

"To be cliched about it, I thought it was a game of two halves."

Pompey conceded on the 29th minute when David Ajiboye bundled the ball into the back of the net from close range after a corner.

Mousinho's men equalised soon after the break when a Paddy Lane cross found Christian Saydee in the middle of the Posh box.

With his back to goal, the forward wrapped his body around the ball and fired a twisting shot into the back of the net.

"We weren't really that positive in the first half," added Mousinho.

"I thought we were a bit lethargic and a bit tepid in the way that we closed down and we didn't really get to the ball.

"The second half was a completely different performance and it was like we were watching a different team."

Shortly after Pompey's equaliser, Peterborough had defender Charlie O'Connell sent off after he received a second yellow card for a foul on Terry Devlin.

Mousinho said the message to his players at half-time was "you can't wait for things to happen" on the pitch.

"It was really frustrating not being able to get a second goal against 10 men and we tried everything to do it," the 37-year-old head coach said.

"Really pleased with the second half, I thought we deserved to win it and ultimately we were a penalty away from victory.

"Unfortunately, we didn't get there. We had a few chances, plenty of near misses, but we need to be better in those near areas to finish teams off."