Randal Kolo Muani has scored three goals so far this season

Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani has told the club he will not train as he tries to force a move to Paris St-Germain.

The PSG target, 24, says he wants to move to the French champions as it is "a unique chance for me".

The France international will not take part in Thursday's Europa Conference League qualifier against Levski Sofia.

Frankfurt sporting director Markus Kroesche said: "This behaviour has no influence on transfer business."

Kolo Muani has a contract with the German club until 2027 and has been valued at 100m euros.

Eintracht said: external-link "Kolo Muani today informed the Eintracht Frankfurt sporting management that he will not take part in today's final training session.

"He stated his intention to move clubs before the end of the transfer window on Friday night as the reason for his absence."

Kroesche added: "This isn't the Randal we've got to know and we know his real character. He's being bombarded at the moment and the result is this reaction, which is wrong, as we've made clear to him and his entourage along with all the ramifications."

In an interview with Sky Germany on Tuesday, Kolo Muani, who has scored 26 goals in 50 games since joining from Nantes last season, said: "It's no secret, PSG have made a record offer for me.

"A move to Paris is now a unique chance for me. I want to move to Paris and I've told my [club] management that. I hope Frankfurt will accept this offer from Paris and make possible this transfer."

Kolo Muani has won nine caps for France and played in their World Cup final defeat by Argentina, scoring in the penalty shoot-out which they lost 4-2.