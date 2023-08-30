Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Kieffer Moore's career began at Truro City

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola says Wales striker Kieffer Moore remains in his plans, despite interest from Cardiff City.

Championship side Cardiff are keen on signing their former striker on loan.

Cherries boss Iraola said some players could leave before Friday's deadline, but says he expects Moore to stay.

"You never know what will happen in the last few days of the market, but we are not especially looking forward to [any] movement," said Iraola.

Moore, who has been called up by Wales manager Robert Page for September's international fixtures, scored 25 goals in 64 league appearances for Cardiff after joining from Wigan in 2019.

He moved to Bournemouth in January 2022, helping them to reach the Premier League, but has struggled for game time since.

The 34-cap forward's appearance in Tuesday's 3-2 Carabao Cup win at Swansea was his first start for the club since January.

It had fuelled Cardiff's hope of luring the 31-year-old back to Cardiff City Stadium, although the Bluebirds' current transfer restrictions mean they cannot offer a permanent deal.

Iraola said some fringe players have been told they can leave, and that signings could depend on exits in terms of squad numbers.

But asked whether Moore returning to Cardiff was a possibility, he said: "No. Right now we have three forwards, with the option also of Justin [Kluivert].

"We are happy with Dom [Solanke], with Keiffer [Moore], with Antoine [Semenyo]. I think we have different options.

"Yes [I expect Kieffer to stay at the club]. Right now, this is the situation. You can never guarantee with any player because sometimes circumstances change from one hour to the other."

Cardiff manager Erol Bulut is primarily targeting centre-backs in what remains of the window, but said he hoped for "a surprise" when pressed on the potential of signing Moore.

Bulut has made eight signings since arriving at Cardiff City Stadium this summer, including forwards Ike Ugbo, Yakou Meite and Karlan Grant.

However, he now faces a wait over Callum Robinson's fitness after the former Preston striker missed Cardiff's Carabao Cup win at Birmingham with a back problem.