Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Cole Palmer joined Manchester City as a seven-year-old

Chelsea have an interest in signing Manchester City and England Under-21s forward Cole Palmer.

It is understood that no official bid has yet been made.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino has said the Blues may look to bring in one more offensive player during this transfer window, but insists a new recruit would have to fit the right 'profile'.

Palmer can play in various positions both in the forward line and midfield.

He was part of the England youth side which won the European Under-21 Championship earlier this summer.

The 21-year-old has started the season well at City and scored in both the Uefa Super Cup win over Sevilla and the Community Shield loss to Arsenal.

City manager Pep Guardiola has previously said that Palmer will not be allowed to leave on loan. West Ham had been interested in signing him earlier this summer but that was thought to be a loan approach.