Last updated on .From the section Hibernian

Neil Lennon still keeps a keen eye on Scottish football

Neil Lennon has expressed his interest in discussing a return to Hibernian.

The Easter Road club are seeking a new manager after sacking Lee Johnson on Sunday.

Lennon, 52, was in charge at Hibs from June 2016 until January 2019, winning the Championship title and setting a record points tally in their first season back in the top flight.

"I had a great couple of seasons there and it's an attractive prospect for a lot of applicants," he told Sky Sports.

"We'll see, watch this space. I'd be interested in a conversation, that's for sure."

Lennon left Hibs under a cloud following a club suspension, which came after an exchange between the Northern Irishman and several employees.

His departure was by "mutual consent", with an internal investigation finding him not guilty of any misconduct or wrongdoing.

In 123 games as Hibs boss, Lennon won 59, drew 39 and lost 25.

Lennon already has experience of going back to a former club after a second stint as Celtic manager soon after his Hibs exit.

"No, not at all," he replied, when asked if he would have any worries about another return to familiar turf. "The board have put a lot of investment into the playing side and the stadium. It's a club that hasn't started the season so well but there's huge potential there.

"There's going to be a lot of candidates, when you look at Derek McInnes, Stephen Robinson and Malky Mackay, all good managers up in the Premiership.

"There will be a host of people wanting that job."