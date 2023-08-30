Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic were drawn in a Champions League group with Real Madrid last season

On the week the group stage draws are made for European competitions, all five of Scotland's representatives are still involved - although one is wobbling on the ropes and one is already flat on the canvas.

Three will definitely be in the various tombolas on Thursday and Friday, but only one knows exactly where at this stage.

So what is the state of play going into a huge few days of continental action?

CELTIC

The Scottish Premiership champions go straight into the Champions League for the second season running.

Brendan Rodgers' side will be in pot four for Thursday's draw in Monaco at 17:00 BST.

Holders Manchester City are in pot one, along with Europa League winners Sevilla and the six domestic champions of the highest ranked leagues.

There are five previous champions of Europe in pot two, including 14-time winners Real Madrid, who Celtic met last time, and Manchester United.

Italian heavyweights AC Milan and Lazio lurk in pot three.

RANGERS

The Ibrox side aim to join Celtic at the top table, but must repeat last season's heroics in Eindhoven to do so.

If Rangers can overcome PSV in the second leg of their play-off on Wednesday, they will be among the pot three teams in the Champions League, given their coefficient boost from reaching the 2021-22 Europa League final.

Of course, the Old Firm cannot meet since teams from the same country are kept apart until at least the quarter-final stage.

The Europa League awaits if Michael Beale's side come up short in the Netherlands after the 2-2 draw in Glasgow.

Among the confirmed pot one teams for the middle child of the tournaments are Liverpool, West Ham, Roma, Bayer Leverkusen, Villarreal and Atalanta. Rangers could join that list depending on results elsewhere. Pot two is perhaps more likely.

PSV Eindhoven v Rangers: 'They have to play better than at any stage this season'

ABERDEEN

The Dons are preparing for European group football for the first time since 2007-08 when the Uefa Cup was still a thing.

Get the better of Hacken at Pittodrie on Thursday and it's the Europa League, while there is a Europa Conference League safety net. Barry Robson's side are very handily placed after a 2-2 draw in Sweden.

Aberdeen will be a pot four team wherever they end up.

Real Betis, Marseille, Olympiacos, Sporting CP, Rennes and Brighton are among the tasty teams in pots 2 and 3 of the Europa League, with Eintracht Frankfurt, Lille, Brugge, Fiorentina, Fenerbahce and Aston Villa among the big names in line to enter the Conference League.

HEARTS

The Tynecastle side got a taste of Conference League group football last season, but need a special night against PAOK in Greece for a repeat experience since they trail 2-1 going to the hostile and sweltering Toumba Stadium.

It's win or bust in the second leg of the play-off for the Jambos.

HIBERNIAN

Poor old Hibs head to Aston Villa on Thursday without a manager and without a prayer after a 5-0 scudding at Easter Road in the first leg.