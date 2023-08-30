Josh Sargent was injured after scoring for Norwich against Huddersfield

Norwich City manager David Wagner has confirmed striker Josh Sargent will be out for "months" rather than weeks with the ankle injury he suffered against Huddersfield at the weekend.

The American was helped off the pitch after scoring the first goal in City's 4-0 win, with what was described at the time as a "serious" injury.

Wagner says Sargent will find out if he needs surgery after seeing specialists.

The 23-year-old has scored three goals in four Championship games this term.

Speaking after Norwich's 1-0 win at Bristol City in the second round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday, Wagner told BBC Radio Norfolk they are starting to know more about the likely prognosis of Sargent's injury.

"Even if we don't have a clear picture, so far it is a serious one and we're speaking about months not weeks [out]," he said.

"How serious it is? He'll have to see further consultants and if he needs a surgery we'll know more at the end of the week."

Given Sargent's form so far this season, Wagner knows they will miss his goal threat and, although the head coach has confidence his squad can cope, he has not ruled out signing another striker before the transfer window closes on Friday.

"We've seen we have a good squad with alternatives but we know the transfer window is open, and while it is open I will not deny anything."

McLean going nowhere

Wagner also said Scotland midfielder Kenny McLean will stay with the club, despite reported interest from Leeds.

Norwich have reportedly rejected a £4m bid from the Whites and Wagner is clear he wants the player at Carrow Road.

"I will deny Kenny McLean will go to Leeds. I like that he stays and that is why he will stay."