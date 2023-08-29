Josh Tymon: Swansea boss Duff confirms interest in Stoke defender
Last updated on .From the section Swansea
Swansea City head coach Michael Duff has confirmed his interest in signing Stoke City defender Josh Tymon.
Championship rivals Leeds United have also been linked with the 24-year-old.
Since Ryan Manning's departure to Southampton in July, Duff has openly talked of his need for a left sided defender.
"He's a left-back, and we need a left-back. So people can put two and two together quite a lot. I think he's a good player," said Duff.
"I've watched quite a lot of him. I watched him when he was a young lad coming through.
"But he's not the only left-back we've been talking to."