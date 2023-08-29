Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Hibernian have made former manager Neil Lennon their number one target to succeed Lee Johnson and have sounded out the 52-year-old about a return to Easter Road. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Brondby have turned down a second bid of £4.1m from Celtic for 21-year-old striker Mathias Kvistgaarden. (BT - in Danish) external-link

Celtic have ended their interest in Brondby striker Mathias Kvistgaarden. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Leeds United are showing interest in Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley, but Southampton could also make an approach for the 22-year-old. (Sky Sports) external-link

Celtic have kicked out a Leeds United bid for Matt O'Riley, having rejected an approach from Serie A Bologna last week. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Paulo Bernardo, the 21-year-old Benfica midfielder liked with Celtic earlier this summer, is discussing a potential loan move to the Scottish Premiership champions. (Anthony Joseph on X) external-link

Celtic face competition for Paulo Bernardo from clubs in Spain and Italy but are hoping the path taken by former Benfica winger Jota could persuade the player to move to Scotland. (Daily Record) external-link

Wolfsburg have made contact with Bologna about striker Sydney van Hooijdonk, the 23-year-old son of former Celtic forward Pierre who has been linked with the Glasgow club. (Sky Germany)

Switzerland forward Albian Ajeti will travel to Turkey on Wednesday and have talks with Gaziantep about a move from Celtic. (Gaziantep Gunes - in Turkish) external-link

Greek Super League club Atromitos want to take Celtic midfielder Ismaila Soro on loan, but the 25-year-old has a few options, including Beitar Jerusalem. (Football Scotland) external-link

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has told the club's fans they are is still hoping for one or two more additions before the transfer window closes at 23:00 BST on Friday. (Press & Journal) external-link

Alfredo Morelos was due to fly into Istanbul on Tuesday evening to sign for Fenerbahce, where the Colombia striker will be united with former Rangers team-mate Ryan Kent. (Yağız Sabuncuoğlu on X) external-link

Former Celtic and Scotland youth winger Karamoko Dembele is set to join Blackpool on a season-long loan with the 20-year-old not yet a regular starter with French club Brest. (Football Scotland) external-link

Hacken winger Ibrahim Sadiq will face Aberdeen on Thursday despite a potential transfer from the Swedish club. (Press & Journal) external-link

Midfielder Jamie McGrath says he turned down offers from the United States and India to join Aberdeen after his release by Wigan Athletic. (Press & Journal) external-link