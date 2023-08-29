Last updated on .From the section Football

Max Dean joined MK Dons from Leeds United in January

League Two leaders MK Dons eased to a comfortable win over Chelsea Under-21s in the EFL Trophy.

Jimmy Morgan levelled for the young Blues' side before the break but two goals from Max Dean and one from Jonathan Leko helped them to a 4-1 win.

Elsewhere, Manchester City Under-21s blew a two-goal lead at League Two Grimsby but claimed an extra point with a win on penalties.

City looked to be cruising before Jahmai Simpson-Pusey was sent off.

William Dickson and Josh Ndala had given them a 2-0 lead but the 17-year-old was sent off for a foul on Rekeil Pyke before the break.

The Mariners pulled one back through Harry Clifton with 13 minutes to play and Pyke then popped up with a stoppage-time leveller.

However, City did at least take an extra point as they prevailed 4-2 on penalties, with Jaden Heskey, son of former Liverpool and England striker Emile, one of City's successful quartet.