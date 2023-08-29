Close menu

EFL Trophy: MK Dons thump Chelsea U21s as Manchester City U21s edge Grimsby on penalties

Max Dean celebrates scoring for MK Dons
Max Dean joined MK Dons from Leeds United in January

League Two leaders MK Dons eased to a comfortable win over Chelsea Under-21s in the EFL Trophy.

Jimmy Morgan levelled for the young Blues' side before the break but two goals from Max Dean and one from Jonathan Leko helped them to a 4-1 win.

Elsewhere, Manchester City Under-21s blew a two-goal lead at League Two Grimsby but claimed an extra point with a win on penalties.

City looked to be cruising before Jahmai Simpson-Pusey was sent off.

William Dickson and Josh Ndala had given them a 2-0 lead but the 17-year-old was sent off for a foul on Rekeil Pyke before the break.

The Mariners pulled one back through Harry Clifton with 13 minutes to play and Pyke then popped up with a stoppage-time leveller.

However, City did at least take an extra point as they prevailed 4-2 on penalties, with Jaden Heskey, son of former Liverpool and England striker Emile, one of City's successful quartet.

