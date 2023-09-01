What better way to lift the spirits after a sobering week for Scottish teams in Europe by showcasing the top two sides to a worldwide audience in an Old Firm derby?

Rangers, along with Aberdeen, were effectively relegated to a lower-rung competition while Heart of Midlothian and Hibernian were dumped emphatically out of European competition completely.

Sunday's visit of reigning champions Celtic to Ibrox will dominate the headlines on a return to Premiership business, but there are still stories brewing elsewhere as six weekend fixtures are divided in half over two days.

Game of the weekend - Rangers v Celtic (Sun, 12:00 BST)

The first meeting of Glasgow's big two this season is made even more unpredictable than normal by the fact it comes so early in the season - and at a time when two rebuilt squads are still finding their feet.

Rangers will be thankful for home advantage as they look to recover from the reality check provided by their 5-1 midweek hammering away to PSV Eindhoven in Champions League qualifying.

They have only lost one of their last seven home games against Celtic, winning five of them.

All the more reason why Michael Beale would find himself the subject of even more fan anger should it be quickly followed with defeat by their biggest rivals.

Beale did lead Rangers to a 3-0 win over Celtic in the final derby of last season, but by then the league had already been lost. Proving he can repeat the feat in a more meaningful encounter would ensure Rangers do not find themselves playing catch up again given Celtic have won the first league Old Firm derby in five of the last seven seasons.

Whereas Rangers had that gruelling trip to the Netherlands in midweek, Celtic have had a week to stew on two home points dropped at home to St Johnstone.

Celtic still lead by a point thanks to Rangers' opening-day defeat way to Kilmarnock, but they have won just three of their last seven Premiership matches spanning the managerships of Ange Postecoglou and Brendan Rodgers, losing two of their last three on the road, including that Ibrox defeat in May.

Rodgers, though, won seven of his 10 league Old Firm derbies during his first spell in charge of the club with 70% win ratio that is the best of any Celtic manager in league competition against Rangers.

Injuries in defence will not help his cause as his side face a Rangers side who have scored in each of their last 58 Premiership matches at Ibrox - the longest current home scoring run in the division - and have last failed to find the net there in the league in March 2020.

With Celtic having scored more goals than anyone in the Premiership so far despite that blank last weekend, are we in for a goal fest at Ibrox?

Player to watch - Lawrence Shankland

Lawrence Shankland was left disappointed by Hearts' Euro exit

Lawrence Shankland has been praised to the rafters for the way he has led Hearts from the front - both in terms of his striking ability and his more recent role as captain.

The 28-year-old has had more touches in the opposition box than any other Premiership player since the start of last season, and only Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi has been involved in more goals than his 25 strikes and four assists.

However, he faces a test of lifting his side after Thursday's 4-0 drubbing by PAOK in Europa Conference League qualifying for Sunday's visit by Motherwell.

That is a third consecutive defeat after the first-leg loss to the Greeks and in the league to Dundee.

Shankland has shown glimpses of the form that led to a return to the Scotland squad, but only he, experienced forward partner Liam Boyce and new wing signing Kenneth Vargas emerged with credit from their Euro exit.

Manager in spotlight - David Gray?

Like their rivals across the city, Hibs are looking to recover from a painful European exit.

David Gray started his latest spell as caretaker boss - his third term in the role - by steering the Edinburgh side to a "saving face" exercise at Villa Park - if a 3-0 away defeat can be described as that compared to a 5-0 home hammering.

Hibs have been inundated with applications and notices of interest in the position from all corners of the globe. The most interesting from those abroad is undoubtedly Central Coast Mariners head coach Nick Montgomery, the former Sheffield United midfielder.

But will a background in the Scottish game be a key factor for the Easter Road hierarchy? Whether Gray is a realistic contender only the board will know.

The fact he has just turned 35 may go against the former right-back and club captain, but he will be forever remembered for scoring the goal that ended 114 years of misery when the Easter Road side lifted the Scottish Cup back in 2016.

A good result on Sunday away to Aberdeen will certainly boost his chances of being offered the position and give the board an even more difficult decision to make.