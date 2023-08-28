Last updated on .From the section Cheltenham

Cameron Peupion came on as a late substitute for Brighton on his Premier League debut

Cheltenham have signed attacking midfielder Cameron Peupion on loan from Brighton until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old Australian joined the Seagulls' academy in 2020 and made the first of his two appearances for the club last season in the Carabao Cup.

Peupion's only Premier League game came as a late substitute in May.

He scored eight goals and created five more for Brighton's Under-21 side in the Premier League 2 last season.

