Last updated on .From the section Oxford Utd

Simon Eastwood featured 44 times in all competitions for Oxford last season but has had to settle for a place on the bench so far in the 2023-24 season

Oxford United goalkeeper Simon Eastwood has signed a new two-year contract with the League One club.

The 34-year-old has made 280 appearances since rejoining the club from Blackburn Rovers in June 2016.

He previously spent the 2010-11 campaign with the U's after joining from Huddersfield, but did not play a first-team game.

Eastwood has not featured so far in the new campaign, instead providing back up to number one James Beadle.

"James has been excellent but it's no coincidence that Easty is there providing the same sort of competition that we are looking for in every position," Oxford boss Liam Manning told the club website. external-link

"He epitomises the culture that we want here."