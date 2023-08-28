Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Laia Codina, 23, has signed for Arsenal on a permanent deal from Barcelona

Spain's World Cup-winning defender Laia Codina has joined Women's Super League side Arsenal from Barcelona.

The 23-year-old started the World Cup final victory over England at centre-back.

Codina scored two goals in 32 appearances for Barca, who she joined at 14 before progressing through the club's youth ranks to the first team.

Capped seven times by Spain, she said she "did not think twice" about agreeing to join Arsenal.

Codina won three La Liga titles, two Champions Leagues, one Spanish Cup and a Spanish Super Cup with Barcelona.

"I'm really excited," she added. "I knew all about the history of this club, so when I found out Arsenal were interested, I didn't think twice.

"We want to compete in all four competitions this season and I'm looking forward to making some memories with our supporters here."

Arsenal head coach Jonas Eidevall said: "Laia is a world-class defender and I'm delighted to be working with her here at Arsenal.

"She has a great mix of technical ability and physical presence and we believe this will allow her to adapt to our style here quickly.

"She has considerable experience of playing at the highest level and winning trophies, so I'm confident that she will be an excellent addition to our squad moving forward."