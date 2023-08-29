Last updated on .From the section Irish

Philip Lowry and Shay McCartan in action during the first half

Both sides had players sent-off and Glentoran manager Warren Feeney was red-carded as Crusaders equalised late on to draw 2-2 at the Oval.

Daniel Larmour headed the Crues in front but Jay Donnelly levelled before the break and then Shay McCartan edged the hosts ahead from the penalty spot.

Bobby Burns was dismissed, seemingly for time-wasting, with Feeney following him after contesting the decision.

Jordan Owens levelled on 88 and Jordan Forsythe received a second yellow.

The victory saw Crusaders move top of the Irish Premiership table on goal difference after an incident-packed game which ended with them remaining unbeaten after five matches.

Daniel Larmour celebrates after scoring Crusaders' opener

After a slow opening, it was the visitors who grabbed the lead in the 16th minute.

Ben Kennedy delivered an inswinging corner and Larmour got ahead of his marker Donnelly to glance home a near post header.

But Donnelly atoned for his error as he grabbed the equaliser five minutes later.

Daire O'Connor took a quickly-taken throw-in on the right flank to Bobby Burns and his cross was met by a powerful header from Donnelly, in off the underside of the crossbar.

Glentoran almost turned it around completely when they broke quickly and O'Connor's low cross fell to Donnelly but just as he was about to shoot, he was foiled by a brilliant sliding challenge from Larmour.

The in-form Kennedy fizzed a shot narrowly wide for Crusaders, while McCartan's free-kick at the other end met with the same fate.

Glentoran almost took the lead three minutes into the second half when Luke McCullough's curling shot from the edge of the penalty area was tipped over by Jonny Tuffey.

Kennedy then tried his luck with a long-range effort after spotting Aaron McCarey off his line but it lacked power and the Glentoran keeper was able to gather easily.

Just as it looked as though Crusaders were slowly gaining the upper hand, the Glens went in front from the penalty spot.

Referee Raymond Crangle had no hesitation in adjudging that Forsythe's foot had been high as he challenged Junior and McCartan confidently sent Tuffey the wrong way from the subsequent spot-kick.

Glentoran players celebrate Jay Donnelly's first-half goal

However, there was another twist on 71 minutes as Burns, already on a caution from the first half, was deemed by referee Crangle to have taken too much time in taking a corner and he was dismissed for a second yellow card.

Feeney was sent-off for vigorously contesting the decision on the sideline.

Substitute Owens went close for Stephen Baxter's side but eventually levelled with two minutes remaining.

Rory McKeown's cross was flicked to the back post where Ross Clarke's shot beat McCarey but the ball was hacked off the line by Paddy McClean.

The veteran striker was on hand however to force the ball home from close range.

There was still time for more drama as Forsythe was sent-off for a second yellow card on 90 minutes but neither side could force a winner in the six minutes of additional time that followed.

Glentoran are at home to Cliftonville on Saturday, while Crusaders host Loughgall.