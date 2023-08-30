Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Gleeson (left) was previously assistant to Pauw (right) before taking over as Glasgow City head coach

Eileen Gleeson will succeed Vera Pauw as Republic of Ireland manager on an interim basis, the Football Association of Ireland has confirmed.

Gleeson was previously assistant to Dutchwoman Pauw, who has left her role after the FAI opted against renewing her contract.

Gleeson will lead the team for the start of the Republic's Nations League campaign.

The Republic face Northern Ireland at the Aviva Stadium on 23 September.

They then travel to Budapest to take on Hungary on 26 September.

Dublin-born Gleeson spent two years as Pauw's assistant before taking over as Glasgow City head coach in November 2021.

She left that role in January to become head of women and girls' football at the FAI.

The FAI says Gleeson will oversee the team on an "interim basis as the recruitment process for the new head coach begins".

Pauw was appointed Republic boss in 2019 and guided the team to this year's Women's World Cup, their first-ever major tournament.

However, the FAI decided against renewing Pauw's contract following a lengthy meeting of the association's board in Dublin on Tuesday.

The 60-year-old had openly spoken about her desire to remain in charge and contract talks had started prior to the World Cup.

But Gleeson will now oversee the start of the Republic's new era, which begins against Northern Ireland on 23 September, the first senior women's international to be held at the Aviva Stadium.