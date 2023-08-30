Watch: Glentoran 2-2 Crusaders

Glentoran manager Warren Feeney says referee Raymond Crangle's decision to send Bobby Burns off for time-wasting against Crusaders was "madness".

With the Glens leading 2-1, Burns received his second yellow card when he was deemed to have taken too much time to take a corner.

Feeney was then sent off for contesting the decision on the sideline before Crusaders levelled late on.

"I'm not happy. Bobby's an honest kid and he's deflated," said Feeney.

"I've never heard of a 'tactical time-waste'. I don't want my left-back running 90 yards and then he's got to run 90 yards back, him and Shay [McCartan, his Glentoran team-mate] crossed over.

"If that's what's going to happen in football, there's going to be keepers sent-off left, right and centre for holding the ball and wasting time."

While Feeney raged at the refereeing, he was pleased with his side's performance at the Oval as they became the first team to take points off Crusaders this season.

After Daniel Larmour headed the Crues in front, a Jay Donnelly header and McCartan's penalty turned the game on its head before a hugely dramatic final 20 minutes that included Burns' dismissal, Jordan Owens' 88th-minute equaliser and a red card for Crues' Jordan Forsythe.

"I don't want to take the shine off it because I thought my boys were outstanding tonight," added Feeney, whose side sit fourth with 10 points from five games.

"I thought they were brilliant, they took a team on who are flying, who have good players and a good manager and I thought we were superb tonight.

Feeney was dismissed from the sideline after reacting angrily to Burns' sending off

"I was pleased with the energy tonight. They're on the floor in there and I said 'boys, get your heads up, you've played a team who are flying and everyone is raving about. They are scoring goals and we properly took it to them. That's the big pleasing thing for me.

"They showed honesty, but the shine goes on the madness of the decision that was made."

Feeney added: "I'll be banned for a decision like that but it's hard. You get frustrated with a decision that I've never heard of in 30 years of football.

"Of course my emotions are going to go. Look, I'll take it on the chin. We'll see what I get hit with now but it's just difficult."

Crusaders assistant manager Jeff Spiers said he had no complaints about Crangle's decision to award Glentoran a penalty for Forsythe's challenge on Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe or Forsythe's second bookable offence.

Asked about harsher measures introduced by football's authorities for the 2023-24 season, which include tougher punishments for poor behaviour and new protocols around technical area etiquette, Spiers said: "You see even in England and now the Irish League that many sendings off in the early part of the season, so I think it's going to continue for the rest of the season."

On stricter rules around standing in the technical area, Spiers added: "It's hard, I'm not used to it. It's even hard when we scored, you're looking to see if you can go out and celebrate.

"But that's the way football is going so we have to abide by the rules."