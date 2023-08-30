Last updated on .From the section Crewe

Aaron Rowe played against Bournemouth and West Ham in Huddersfield's season in the top flight in 2018-19

Crewe Alexandra have signed Huddersfield forward Aaron Rowe on loan for the rest of the League Two season.

The 22-year-old has made 27 appearances for the Terriers, including two in the Premier League in March 2019.

Rowe has also had loan spells in non-league football with Boston United and Bromley and in League Two with Stockport last season as they reached the semi-finals of the play-offs.

He is set to make his Crewe debut in Saturday's home game against MK Dons.

Crewe lie 14th in League Two with six points, having won one, lost one and drawn three of their opening five fixtures.

They have now signed six players in this summer transfer window, with Rowe following the arrival of goalkeeper Harvey Davies, defenders Ryan Cooney and Mickey Demetriou, midfielder Jack Powell and winger Shilow Tracey.

