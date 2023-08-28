Last updated on .From the section Southampton

Kazeem Olaigbe played for Southampton Under-21s in the Papa John's Trophy

Southampton midfielder Kazeem Olaigbe has left the club in a permanent move to join Belgian side Cercle Brugge.

The 20-year-old Belgian youth international leaves St Mary's having never made a first-team appearance.

He joined Saints from Anderlecht as a 16-year-old and played six times for Saints Under-21s, scoring six goals.

But first-team football eluded him and he was sent on loan to Ross County at the start of last season before joining Harrogate, also on loan, in January.

